Floormat.com Introduces A Weight Based Matrix For Calculating Shipping Charges

The Ohio mat manufacturer and vendor Floormat.com will now be using a new weight based matrix to calculate all shipping charges. According to information shared in the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section on the company’s website, the new algorithm will only be using the weight of the purchased product and the level or type of service chosen to calculate the shipping or freight charges. But packages weighing over 150 lbs. and/or over 108″ in length and/or over 165″ combined size (L X W X H) must be shipped using a freight carrier. The cost of freight to use a freight carrier will be incurred by the customer and paid directly to Floormat.com.

Matting customers shopping from Ohio-based matting company Floormat.com will now incur fair charges thanks to the firm’s newly adopted weight based matrix. The company has announced that all charges will now be dependent on only the weight of the item and the level of chosen service. Currently, the matting firm is offering free shipping for all orders over $99 to shipping addresses located within the United States. This excludes Hawaii, Alaska, US territories and principalities, and all foreign countries. According to the free shipping terms & conditions, purchases may be combined with multiple products to reach the $99.00, but must be placed at the same time as one order. However, all bulky purchases that require shipping using a freight carrier are exempted from this offer. All orders $99.99 and under will be charged a flat freight rate of $14.95. Further company details can be found at https://plus.google.com/u/0/109739922304473426835

Floormat.com is a mat manufacturer and supplier from Etna, Ohio. The company was established almost seven decades ago in 1951. The company produces its own matting products and it also resells matting solutions from first-rate brands like Web Trax, Grip Rock, Super G, Classic Impressions, Waterhog, Legacy, Glo Brite, Brite Trac, Wayfarer, and Hog Heaven, among many others. According to its Testimonials webpage, Floormat.com has handled the matting accounts of many established firms and organizations including the Pet Wellness Clinic/The Pet Hotel; the Parks and Recreation department, City of Tallmadge; Westfield Montgomery; Housekeeping, Renaissance, Marriott International; L. R. Development Company of Chicago, Illinois; the Anatomic Pathology department; The Cleveland Clinic; and the Great Lakes Mall among many others. The floor matting company’s reviews may be perused at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Floormat.com/@39.9625489,-82.7779399,12z/data=!4m17!1m11!4m10!1m3!2m2!1d-82.7092754!2d39.9674169!1m5!1m1!1s0x88386f0c0254bca9:0xfb4775168abb8a76!2m2!1d-82.7079!2d39.96257!3m4!1s0x88386f0c0254bca9:0xfb4775168abb8a76!8m2!3d39.96257!4d-82.7079

Nino Cervi

Company: Floormat.com

Address: 101 Progressive Drive, Etna, Ohio 43062

Phone: 800-876-1312

Fax: 440-951-1315

Email: info@floormat.com

Website: https://www.floormat.com