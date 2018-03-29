Data Protection Market to reach a market size of $125.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Data Protection Market, published by KBV research, the Global Data Protection Market size is expected to reach $125.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Data Backup & Recovery Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Disaster Recovery & Data Loss Prevention Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Data Archiving & eDiscovery Market. The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Data Protection market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Data Protection Market
Data Protection Market Size
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Data Protection Market by Organization Size in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Data Protection Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.1 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would garner market size of $10,380.7 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Data Protection Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Oracle Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Dell Technologies (Quest Software), NetApp, Inc., Veeam Software, and Acronis, Inc.
Global Data Protection Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Solution
Data Backup & Recovery
Disaster Recovery & Data Loss Prevention
Data Archiving & eDiscovery
Identity & Access Management
Others
Services
Professional
Managed
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Education
Others
By Geography
North America Data Protection Market Size
US Data Protection Market Size
Canada Data Protection Market Size
Mexico Data Protection Market Size
Rest of Global Data Protection Market Size
Europe Data Protection Market
Germany Data Protection Market
UK Data Protection Market
France Data Protection Market
Russia Data Protection Market
Spain Data Protection Market
Italy Data Protection Market
Rest of Europe Data Protection Market
Asia Pacific Data Protection Market
China Data Protection Market
Japan Data Protection Market
India Data Protection Market
South Korea Data Protection Market
Singapore Data Protection Market
Malaysia Data Protection Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Data Protection Market
LAMEA Data Protection Market
Brazil Data Protection Market
Argentina Data Protection Market
UAE Data Protection Market
Saudi Arabia Data Protection Market
South Africa Data Protection Market
Nigeria Data Protection Market
Rest of LAMEA Data Protection Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
Symantec Corporation
CA Technologies, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
McAfee, LLC
Dell Technologies (Quest Software)
NetApp, Inc.
Veeam Software
Acronis, Inc.
