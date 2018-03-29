Chlor-Alkali Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Chlor-Alkali Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Chlor-Alkali Market by products (caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash), application (application, caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash ) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Chlor-Alkali Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Chlor-Alkali Market. According to the report the Global Chlor-Alkali Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Report:https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/78

The Chlor-Alkali process is an electrolytic process by which chlorine and alkali are produced from a salt solution. Diaphragm cell process, mercury cell process and membrane cell process are the three types of technologies utilized for Chlor-Alkali process. Caustic soda (sodium hydroxide), muriatic acid, and potassium hydroxide are the major alkalis’ produced during this process. Usually seawater is used as the brine solution. If potassium brine is used, the alkali obtained by the process will be potassium hydroxide. Caustic soda is a major chemical building block in various industries and it accounts for major portion of overall Chlor-Alkali demand. Moreover, chlorine is one of the increasingly used Chlor-Alkali in the industry. Chlorine finds major application in the EDC/PVC industry. Moreover, caustic soda finds applications in industries such as aluminium, cleaning agents, food, soap, textiles, and some others.

The consistent global demand for alumina, pulp and paper, vinyl and other derivatives provide positive growth opportunities for chlor-alkali market. Furthermore, heavy investments in alumina industry is expected to provide growth opportunities for chlor-alkali market, as caustic soda is a major raw material for alumina refining process. The demand for chlorine is leading many chlor-alkali manufacturers to upgrade technology as well as manufacturing facilities to improve the production of allied products as well to have optimum output and it is expected to help in the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand from industries such as automobile, construction, food, paper, pulp and other industries are expected to drive the global chlor-alkali market. Moreover, the demand for chlor-alkali products in inorganic and organic chemicals industries are expected to enhance the growth of the global chlor-alkali market during the forecast period. However, the emission of mercury and carbon during the manufacturing of chlor-alkali have environmental implications, which in turn is likely to restrain the growth in this market over the forecast period. Replacing the older technology for production to overcome this issue is a major challenge for the players in the global chlor-alkali market during the forecast period. However, with several chlor-alkali manufacturers are adopting membrane cell technology, there is significant scope for reduction of environmental impact. This is expected to drive volume of the chlor-alkali market to grow during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include AkzoNobel NV, Axiall Corporation, Bayer Material Sciences Ag, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Solvay Chemicals, The Dow Chemicals, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Chlor-Alkali Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Chlor-Alkali Market

4. Global Chlor-Alkali Market by Product (USD Million, KT) 2017-2023

4.1 Caustic Soda

4.2 Chlorine

4.3 Soda Ash

5. Global Chlor-Alkali Market by Application (USD Million, KT) 2017-2023

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Caustic Soda

5.2.1 Alumina

5.2.2 Food

5.2.3 Inorganic Chemicals

5.2.4 Organic Chemicals

5.2.5 Pulp& Paper

5.2.6 Soaps and Detergents

5.2.7 Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering

5.2.8 Textiles

5.2.9 Water Treatment

5.2.10 Other

5.3 Chlorine

5.3.1 Chlorinated Intermediates

5.3.2 C1/C2 Aromatics

5.3.3 Edc/Pvc

5.3.4 Inorganic Chemicals

5.3.5 Isocyanates

5.3.6 Organic Chemicals

5.3.7 Propylene Oxide

5.3.8 Pulp & Paper

5.3.9 Water Treatment

5.3.10 Others

5.4 Soda Ash

5.4.1 Glass

5.4.2 Soaps and Detergents

5.4.3 Mettlalurgy

5.4.4 Pulp and Paper

5.4.5 Others

6. Global Chlor-Alkali Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017-2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Chlor-Alkali Market by Product (USD Million, KT)

6.1.2 North America Chlor-Alkali Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

6.1.3 North America Chlor-Alkali Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Chlor-Alkali Market by Product (USD Million, KT)

6.2.2 Europe Chlor-Alkali Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

6.2.3 Europe Chlor-Alkali Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Chlor-Alkali Market by Product (USD Million, KT)

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Chlor-Alkali Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Chlor-Alkali Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Chlor-Alkali Market by Product (USD Million, KT)

6.4.2 RoW Chlor-Alkali Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

6.4.3 RoW Chlor-Alkali Market by Sub-Region (USD Million, KT)

7. Company Profiles

7.1 AkzoNobel NV

7.2 Axiall Corporation

7.3 Bayer Material Sciences Ag

7.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

7.5 Solvay Chemicals

7.6 Tata Chemicals Ltd.

7.7 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

7.8 Tosoh Corporation

7.9 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co.Ltd.

7.10 The Dow Chemicals

Click the Below View Full Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_chlor_alkali_market