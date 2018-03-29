Cell-Based Assays Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Cell-Based Assays Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Cell-Based Assays Market by Products& Services (Instruments, Consumables, Software and Services), Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, Predictive Toxicology, ADME Studies and Other Applications), End Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Government Institutions and Other End Users) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Cell-Based Assays Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Cell-Based Assays Market. According to report the global cell-based assays market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 8.0% and 8.5 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/711

Consumablesare estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

By product and service, the cell-based assays market is classified into instruments, consumables, software and services. The consumables segment is expected to lead the global cell-based assays in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption of consumables in hospitals and clinical laboratories, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for quick results.

Drug Discovery is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

On the basis of application, the cell-based assays market is categorized into drug discovery, basic research, predictive toxicology, ADME studies and other applications. The drug discovery segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global cell-based assays market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for new drugs from the end use industries as well as growing use of cell-based assays for drug development over traditional techniques is the key factor driving the growth of this application segment.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Report:https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/711

North America is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the cell-based assays market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the cell-based assays market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as rising adoption of cell-based assays platform as well as presence of number of pharmaceuticals industry in the region and growing investment in the research for drug discovery across the region.

Companies Covered in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the cell-based assays market including Perkinelmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Becton, Dickinson and Company,General Electric Company ,Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation,Charles River Laboratories, Inc. , Cisbio Bioassays, Promega Corporation, Cell Biolabs, Inc.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive summary

3. Global Cell-based Assays Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Competitive landscape in the Cell-based Assays Market

4. Global Cell-based Assays Market analysis, by Products and Services (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

4.1. Instruments

4.2. Consumables

4.2.1. Reagents

4.2.2. Assay Kits Samplers

4.2.2.1. Cell Growth Assays

4.2.2.2. Reporter Gene Assays

4.2.2.3. Cell Death Assays

4.2.2.4. Second Messenger Assays

4.2.2.5. Cell Death Assays

4.2.2.5. Other Assays

4.2.3. Microplates

4.2.4. Cell Lines

4.2.4.1. Immortalized Cell Lines

4.2.4.2. Primary Cell Lines

4.2.4.3. Stem Cell Lines

4.2.5. Probes and Labels

4.2.5. Other Consumables

4.3. Software

4.4. Services

5. Global Cell-based Assays Market Analysis, by Applications (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Drug Discovery

5.2. Basic Research

5.3. Predictive Toxicology

5.4. ADME Studies

5.5. Other Applicationss

6. Global Cell-based Assays Market Analysis, by End User (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.2. Contract Research Organizations

6.3. Academic & Government Institutions

6.4. Other End Users

7. Global Cell-based Assays Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Cell-based Assays Market by Products and Services (USD Million)

7.1.2. North America Cell-based Assays Market by Applications (USD Million)

7.1.3. North America Cell-based Assays Market by End User (USD Million)

7.1.4. North America Cell-based Assays Market by country (USD Million)

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Cell-based Assays Market by Products and Services (USD Million)

7.2.2. Europe Cell-based Assays Market by Applications (USD Million)

7.2.3. Europe Cell-based Assays Market by End User (USD Million)

7.2.4. Europe Cell-based Assays Market by country (USD Million)

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Cell-based Assays Market by Products and Services (USD Million)

7.3.2. Asia Pacific Cell-based Assays Market by Applications (USD Million)

7.3.3. Asia Pacific Cell-based Assays Market by End User (USD Million)

7.3.4. Asia Pacific Cell-based Assays Market by country (USD Million)

7.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1. RoW Cell-based Assays Market by Products and Services (USD Million)

7.4.2. RoW Cell-based Assays Market by Applications (USD Million)

7.4.3. RoW Cell-based Assays Market by End User (USD Million)

7.4.3. RoW Cell-based Assays Market by Sub-region (USD Million)

8. Company profiles

8.1. Perkinelmer, Inc.

8.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.4. General Electric Company

8.5. Merck KGaA

8.6. Danaher Corporation (Ab Sciex LLC)

8.7. Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

8.8. Cisbio Bioassays

8.9. Promega Corporation

8.10. Cell Biolabs, Inc.

Click the Below View Full Report:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_cell_based_assays_market