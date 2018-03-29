Celebrating 2nd April as International Children’s Book Day

The Importance of Children’s Books –

Language development is very important in early years – communicating using facial expressions, movement of the body, crying to communicate to verbal and sign language.

The mind of a young child is like a sponge, they have the ability to absorb a lot more than adults do, they are able to acquire thousands of words and use them with adults to communicate. Using the whole language approach listening, speaking, reading and writing lays the foundation for language development. The first few years lay a foundation for reading skills in later years. A print rich environment that encourages children to practice literacy skills lays the foundation for language development. Hence, one of the most important habits to inculcate in your child is reading. Reading helps children visualise different scenarios, associate with different characters; empathises with them and understand the world around.

It is important to keep inculcating habits of the mind in children at a young age. They need to keep experiences reading about and experiencing positive life experiences. Hence it is important that we give emphasis on writing and publishing good children’s books.

Importance of reading –

Research shows that from as early as the first months through the second year of life, children’s experiences with oral language development and literacy begin to build a foundation for later reading success (Burns, Griffin, & Snow, 1999; Strickland & Morrow, 1988; Weaver, 1988). An infant’s brain develops a ‘native language map’ between the 4th and 8th month wherein a neuron is assigned to every sound, hence talking and reading to infant’s is very important. From 2 to 3 years of age, children begin to produce understandable speech in response to books and the written marks they create. From 3 through 4 years of age, children show rapid growth in literacy. They begin to “read” their favorite books by themselves, focusing mostly on re-enacting the story from the pictures. Eventually, they progress from telling about each picture individually to weaving a story from picture to picture using language that sounds like reading or written language (Holdaway, 1979; International Reading Association & National Association for the Education of Young Children, 1998; Sulzby, 1991). At this time, children also experiment with writing by forming scribbles, letter-like forms, and random strings of letters (Barclay, 1991; Clay, 1975; Snow, Burns, & Griffin, 1998; McGee & Richgels, 1996). They also begin to use “mock handwriting” (Clay, 1975) or wavy scribbles (Sulzby, 1985b) to imitate adult cursive writing. Letter-like forms or “mock letters” (Clay, 1975) are the young child’s attempt to form alphabetic letters; these forms of writing eventually will develop into standard letters (Barclay, 1991). Between 2 to 6 years a child’s vision wiring matures, motor coordination is achieved and is able to think critically. The preschooler is now capable of a longer attention plan and rapidly develops a larger vocabulary, hence this period is a fertile ground for introducing reading. When using various forms of writing, children maintain their intention to create meaning and will often “read” their printed messages using language that sounds like reading (Clay, 1975; McGee & Richgels, 1996; Sulzby, 1985b).

Armed with this information, we now know that children need good books to refer to and learn from. Children need role models to look up to, so you need to make sure you walk the talk, introducing them to inspiring books, movies, and stories that set positive examples and help build their life story.

Even though parents today are aware that they need to be mindful when dealing with their children, yet a lot of them are lost around how to go about building strong personalities for their children. Therefore, we need to write great children’s books that cover relevant topics, age appropriate content, connects to real life, that is fun and engaging and caters to all learning styles.