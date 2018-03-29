Cancer Cachexia Market to Proliferate at a CAGR of 4.90% Over the Period from 2017 to 2025

The global cancer cachexia market demonstrates a considerably high competition among the leading players, finds a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The key vendors of cancer cachexia treatment solutions, globally, are actively involving in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions with clinical trial companies in a bid to strengthen their product portfolios. They are likely to focus more on technological upgrades and introducing new therapeutics based on appetite stimulation mechanism of action for the treatment of cancer cachexia in the near future, as it will be the new trend in this market. The key participants operating in this market are Æterna Zentaris Inc., Aphios Corp., Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Helsinn Group, GTx Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Novartis AG, and XBiotech Inc., states the research report.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15482

According to the research report, the global market for cancer cachexia was worth US$1.63 bn in 2016. Research analyst at TMR expect the opportunity in this market to rise at a CAGR of 4.90% during the period from 2017 to 2025 and reach a value of US$2.51 bn by the end of the period of the forecast. Among the therapeutics available for the treatment of cancer cachexia, the demand for progestogens is comparatively higher and is expected to remain so over the next few years, thanks to their efficiency. Regionally, the market is led by North America. Researchers project this regional market to continue on the top in the near future on account of the rising awareness among people regarding cancer supportive care, notes the market study.

The increasing prevalence of cachexia, especially in industrialized regions, such as North America, Europe, and Japan, is the main factor behind the significant growth of the market for cancer cachexia, worldwide. According to an estimation, currently, cachexia affects around nine million patients, globally, which is round about 1% of overall patient-pool across the world. This factor is expected to create more opportunities for existing participants and players, looking to enter the market over the next few years.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=15482

The strong product pipeline is another important factor that will support the growth of this market in the near future. “With a promising clinical pipeline and imminent regulatory approvals, the global market for cancer cachexia is likely to report a substantial growth in the years to come, states the author of the research study.

Although the worldwide market for cancer cachexia points towards a thriving future; its growth trajectory will not be smooth enough. The stringent regulatory requirements and the long procedure for FDA approval may dissuade the manufacturers of cancer cachexia drugs from investing in this market over the forthcoming years, which, in turn, will impede the growth of this market in the long run, states the research report.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cancer-cachexia-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com