Butane Industry and Market studies Research Report 2017

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Butane Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Butane Market by Application (LPG, Petrochemicals, Refineries and Others), Liquified Petroleum Gas is further segmented (Residential & Commercial, Chemical & Petrochemical, Auto-fuel, Industrial, Refinery and Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Butane Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Butane Market.

Rising demand for Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Butane is a flammable hydrocarbon gas liquefied through pressurization.It is used primarily for camping, cooking and cigarette lighters. Butane is blended with propane and commercially sold as LPG (liquefied petroleum gas). Moreover, rising demand for Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) from residential and commercial sectors where it is mainly used as a domestic fuel is the key factor driving the growth of global butane market over the forecast period.

Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG)is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based onapplication, the butane market is categorized into LPG, petrochemicals, refineries and others.LPG is further sub segmented into residential & commercial, chemical & petrochemical, auto-fuel, industrial, refinery and others. The Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global butane market during the forecast period. The residential & commercial growth sub segment is expected to cover 50% of the overall butane industry over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the butane market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the butane market in 2018. This is attributed to factors such as growth of automotive & construction industries and infrastructure in Asia Pacific is anticipated to bring more demand for the butane market as well as increase in demand for the gas in refineries and chemical processing units in countries such as India, China, and some others in Asia-Pacific region.

Geographic Coverage:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the butane market including Valero Energy Corporation, Sinopec Group, Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., British Petroleum, ConocoPhillips Inc., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total S.A, China National Petroleum Corp., Praxair, Linde and Air Liquide.

