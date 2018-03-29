Buchholz Relay MBP for transformers – Compact and Reliable

Albert Maier GmbH introduces their completely improved Buchholz Relay MBP. The improved Buchholz Relay enlarges their product portfolio of protection devices for power and distribution transformers.

During the past several years of product development the focus was on the compact, cost-efficient design and the longtime reliability of the device. The switch elements have been constructed completely separated from the oil circuit. That prevents leakage and makes the device very easy to maintain in built-in condition without the need of lowering the oil level.

In addition, the MBP Buchholz Relays come with our well-established UV and corrosion resistant SOLIDLINE coating.

The Buchholz relay can be equipped with a gas sampling device to get probes from the ground.

Benefits at a glance

Reed switches for detection of gas formation and dropping oil level

Flap valve to protect in case of excessive oil flow rate

Switch elements separated from the oil circuit

UV-resistant C5-M coating SOLIDLINE

1/8″ sampling valve

Mechanical testing of contact switches (test button)

Pneumatic simulation (optional)

High quality materials from a leading manufacturer of Buchholz relay

The Buchholz Relay MBP is made in accordance with EN 50216-2 and is available in:

Nominal pipe diameter: DN 25 (1″); DN 50 (2″); DN 80 (3″)

Connection: Flange connection (DN 25 also with thread connection G 1 1/2″)

Switching element: Reed switches

Number of switching contacts:up to 2 x NO or 2 x SPDT contacts per function

Ambient temperature: -30 °C bis 55 °C

Degree of protection: IP65 (optional IP68)

Insulating liquid flow speed: 0,65 m/s; 1,00 m/s; 1,50 m/s; 2,00 m/s

Flap valve: Magnetically held

Gas volume for response: 200 cm³ – 300 cm³

All commonly used RAL colors for transformers

You want more details about assembling, special designs or more of Buchholz Relay MBP? Klick here (https://www.maier-accessories.com/en/transformer-accessories/protection-devices/buchholz-relay-mbp.html) or send an e-mail to: info@maier-accessories.com