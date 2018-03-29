Biocides Industry 2017, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Biocides Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Biocides Market by Products (Organosulfurs, Organic Acids, Phenolic, Nitrogen, Halogen Compound, Metallic Compounds, and Others), Application (Food &Beverage, Personal Care, Wood Preservation, Paints &Coatings, Water Treatment, Boilers, Oil &Gas, Fuels, HVAC, and Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Biocides Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Biocides Market. According to report the global biocides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Halogen CompoundEstimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market In 2017

By product, the biocides market is classified into organosulfurs, organic acids, phenolic, nitrogen, halogen compound, metallic compounds, and others. Thehalogen compound segment is expected to lead the global biocides in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption of halogen-based biocides in wood preservation and water treatment application, rising demand for halogen biocides owing to its properties such as preventing microbial growth, disinfecting drinking water and available at lower cost.

Water TreatmentEstimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based onapplication, the biocides market is categorized into food & beverage, personal care, wood preservation, paints & coatings, water treatment, boilers, oil & gas, fuels, HVAC, and others. The water treatment segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global biocides market during the forecast period. Rising awareness among the consumers regarding clean water as well as increasing demand from various end use industries for industrial and municipal use of treated water are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

North America Estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the biocides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the biocides market in 2018. This is attributed to factors due to presence of various end use industries in the region as well as rising demand for biocides from the application such as food & beverages, paints & coatings and water treatment.

Company Profiles Mention in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the biocides market including Akcros Chemicals, Albemarle Corporation, Arch Chemicals Inc, Champion Technologies, Lubrizol, Anpath Group Incorporated, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Ashland Inc., BWA Water Additives, and Sigma-Aldrich.

