Bioactive Materials Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Bioactive Materials Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Bioactive Materials Market by type (web-based, standalone and messenger-based/third party), product (marketing, human intelligence, artificial intelligence), application (bots for social media, marketing, service, payments), end use (small, medium, large enterprises) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Bioactive Materials Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Bioactive Materials Market. The bioactive materials market is expected to reach USD 2.85 Billion by 2023 expanding at a CAGR of 10.5%. Factors driving the growth of this market include rising awareness regarding health owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for bioactive materials owing to their capabilities, and growing use of spinal & orthopaedic procedures.

Glass Ceramicis estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

By material, the bioactive materials market is classified into composite, glass, glass ceramic, and others. The glass ceramic segment is expected to lead the global bioactive materials in 2017. Factor driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand for glass ceramic owing to its chemical compositions and morphology such as bone growth at implant surfaces and stimulation of bone growth.

Surgery is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based onapplication, the bioactive materials market is categorized into bioengineering, dentistry, surgery, and others. The surgery segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global bioactive materials market during the forecast period. Growing adoption of surgical methods owing to superior post-surgery performances of the product as well as increasing chronic diseases are the key factors driving the growth of this application segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the bioactive materials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the bioactive materials market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as increasing healthcare infrastructure owing to growing healthcare expenditure across the countries like Japan, China and India as well as increasing population in these countries which results in growing cases of various diseases rising annually.

Companies Covered in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the bioactive materials market including Biomatlante, Arthrex Inc., Pulpdent Corporation, Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oy., Lasaks.r.o., Zimmer Holdings Inc., Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, DePuySynthes, and C.I. TAKIRON Corporation.

