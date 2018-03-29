Analysis on Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Booming Trends and Forecast Assessment for the Period 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market” offers a clear insight about the “Technology” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Technology “in the near future.

Global exploration and production software market is quite fragmented. As of 2015, the top three companies, Schlumberger Limited, Paradigm B.V., and Landmark Solutions held a share of 16.4% in the overall market. The report states that the companies are expected to make investments toward research and development of revolutionary technologies. Making the products feature-rich is expected to be key strategy of these players to remain relevant in the cut-throat competition.

Global exploration and production software market was worth US$3,693.9 mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$14,149.6 mn by the end of 2025 as the market expands at a CAGR of 16.3% between 2017 and 2025. Out of the various types of software, the production software segment is poised to make a mark on the global market. During the forecast period, this segment is expected to surge at a CAGR of 18.7%. Geographically,

The increased growth of the global oil & gas industry has led to growing demand for exploration and production (E&P) software. New oil and gas exploration activities, along with heavy investments in refineries and pipelines in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are the major factors driving the market’s growth. The market is also driven by the increasing exploration level of unconventional gas resources worldwide.

In recent years, the depletion of conventional gas sources (found in sandstone and requiring traditional methods for extraction) has resulted in a shift from conventional gas to unconventional sources. This is reducing the dependency of the global oil & gas industry on conventional gas sources. This emerging trend has shifted its focus toward unconventional gas sources, which require the use of latest software and technologies for the extraction of gas through horizontal drilling. This is also helping the oil & gas industry reduce its carbon footprint. Moreover, the growing rise in technological advancements has driven the usage of usage of oilfield equipment including E&P software across the globe. The market’s growth is currently restricted by the fluctuating oil & gas prices worldwide.

The report also highlights that the persistent rise in population, improving purchasing power, and rapid urbanization are also expected to contribute to the growing demand for oil and gas, thereby propelling market growth. Increasing investments and efforts by governments across the globe to find hidden reserves of un-conventional gas have also led to an increased adoption of exploration and production software market.

Schlumberger Limited, Paradigm B.V., ION Geophysical Corporation, ETL Solutions Ltd., Exprodat Consulting Ltd., Landmark Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions, Petrolink Services, Inc., EDrilling AS, and TDE Group GmbH are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market has been segmented as below:

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software, By Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Software Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization

Reservoir Imaging

Reservoir Monitoring

Subsurface Evaluation

Pressure & Flow-rate Measurement

Reservoir Simulation

Black Oil Simulator

Compositional Simulator

Thermal Compositional Simulator

Drilling

Well Planning

Trajectory Design

Survey Database

Drilling Engineering

Casing Design

Cement Design

Hydraulics

Mud Design

BHA Design & Analysis

Well Barrier

AFE

Drilling Operations

Drilling Optimization

Operational Efficiency – KPI Monitoring

Wellsite Reporting

Data Aggregation

Drilling Automation

Drilling Data Management Well Control

Production

Production Engineering

Flow Assurance Engineering

Production Analytics

Production Operations

Production Data Management Systems (PDMS)

Digital Oilfield

