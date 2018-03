EuroScicon Conference on 3D Printing (3D Printing-2018)” is hosted by EuroSciCon and it is focuses on latest technologies being integrated with the huge production demands of research and development. We invite Researchers, Professors, Mechanical engineers, Industrial engineers, Aerospace engineers, Business Entrepreneurs, Manufacturing Devices, Companies Academicians, Industrialists and Members of Associations and Societies to give the world a better solution to the problem