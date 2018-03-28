Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Wi-Fi range extender basically expands the range area of a Wi-Fi network. It picks up an existing signal from a Wi-Fi router or a wireless access point and rebroadcasts it to create a second network. These devices are placed between an access point and the client who is not in range of the base router. Hence this device helps in extending the range of the base router by picking up the signal from the existing network and creating a new network to improve connectivity.

Major forces driving the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market are increasing use of smart devices and increasing adoption of advanced technologies. Rapid expansion and development of consumer electronics industry is another factor responsible for growth of Wi-Fi range extender market.

The Wi-Fi Range Extender Market has been segmented on the basis of type, product, service and end user. The type segment is further bifurcated into indoor Wi-Fi, outdoor Wi-Fi and transportation Wi-Fi. Out of which the outdoor Wi-Fi segment is more popular in the range extender market owing to the growing demand for increasing Wi-Fi connectivity. Increasing investments in smart cities projects is another reason for the increase in growth of outdoor Wi-Fi market.

The global Wi-Fi range extender market is expected to grow at approx. USD 2 Billion by 2023, at 16% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

• Aruba Networks (U.S.)

• Ericsson (Sweden)

• Netgear, Inc. (U.S.)

• Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.)

• Juniper Networks (U.S.)

• Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

• TP-Link (China)

• D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)

Study Objectives of Wi-Fi Range Extender Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Wi-Fi range extender market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of type, product, service and end user.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for Wi-Fi range extender market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Wi-Fi range extender market.

Segments:

Wi-Fi range extender market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Type

• Indoor Wi-Fi

• Outdoor Wi-Fi

• Transportation Wi-Fi

By Product

• Wireless Local Area Network

• Wireless Hotspot Gateways

• Access Points

• Repeaters

• Relays

By Service

• Installation

• Support & Maintenance

• Survey & Analysis

• Network Planning & Design

By End User

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Retail

• IT & Telecommunication

• Defense & Military

• Oil & Gas

• Transportation

• Government

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Wi-Fi range extender market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

• Technology investors

• Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Government agencies

• Network solution providers

• System integrators

• IT security agencies

