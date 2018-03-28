Total Stations 2017 Market is expected to reach 2 billion end forecasts of the forecast period 2023

Market Synopsis:

A total station is an electronic instrument which is capable of measuring sloping distance in the construction industry. The total station utilizes electronic theodolite and EDM (Electro Distance Meter) for measuring the distances. The device is also connected with microprocessors, storage systems, and data collectors. Total Stations Market are mainly used by civil engineers in the construction sector for surveying the properties like roads, houses, buildings and many more. Theodolite is a precision measurement useful in measuring angles by using a movable telescope. In general, theodolites are of two types which are a transit and non-transit type. In transit theodolites, the telescope rotates in a full circle, where as in the case of non-transit, the telescope is rotated in a half-circle. The total stations can perform important operations like distance measurement, angle measurements, data processing, electronic book and as a display.

By using total stations as measurement devices offer numerous advantages like improved accuracy, improved functionality, minimizing errors and others. The angles are measured by electro-optical scanning up to a high degree of accuracy which can be obtained through trigonometry and triangulation. The rapid urbanization leading to increased mobility infrastructure, offering accuracy and sustained performance in construction projects is driving the market growth. The rise in investments in construction sector like, highways, buildings, bridges are fuelling the growth of the global market for total stations. The high costs associated with the product and the environmental factors affecting on using the product are hindering the market growth.

The global total stations market is estimated to reach up to USD 2 billion at CAGR 7% through the forecast period 2023

Major Key Players:

Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co. (China),

Suzhou FOIF Co. (China),

Hexagon (Sweden),

Survey Instruments Services (Singapore),

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. (China),

Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. (China),

Maple International Instrument (US),

North Group (Spain),

Trimble (U.S.),

Topcon Corporation (Japan),

Kara Company (U.S.),

Axis- GPS and Surveying Instruments (Israel),

Kwipped (U.S.),

Celtic Surveys (Ireland).

Segmentation:

The global total stations market is segmented into the offering, type, application, and region. On the basis of offering, the segment is further classified into hardware and services. The hardware comprises of various components like EDM (electronic distance measurement), electronic theodolite, microprocessor, storage units, display devices and others. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into the robotic total station and manual robotic station. The applications of total stations cover wide areas like construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global total stations market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific holds major market share for total stations globally. The presence of major companies, increase in investments in construction and engineering sector in developing countries like India, China and Taiwan are supporting the market growth. The initiatives for developing smart cities are fuelling the market growth. North America Holds the significant market share and is expected to continue through the forecast period. The growth of transportation and construction sector in countries like U.S., Canada, and Mexico are supporting the market growth. The key players in the region are constantly innovating and investing in research and development activities in order to generate cost-effective product portfolio.

Some of the key innovators are Ti Asahi Co. Ltd (Japan), Maple International Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Surveying Instruments India Pvt. Ltd. (India), GENEQ Inc.(Canada), Leica Geosystems (Switzerland) and others.

