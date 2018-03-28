Tackling Diabetic Retinopathy

Eye specialists providing hope and clearer vision for those with diabetes related eye conditions.

Columbia, SC, February 5, 2018 – There are over 20 million diagnosed cases of diabetes in the United States alone; a condition that impacts the body in a variety of ways. Diabetes – a condition by which the blood sugar levels in the body are dangerously high – can cause a variety of symptoms including fatigue, pronounced hunger and thirst, frequent urination, and more. If left untreated, diabetes can result in loss of muscle, nerve damage, and even death. What most people don’t associate with diabetes is vision loss. However, eye disease resulting from diabetes is the leading cause of blindness in those ages 20-64.

“We see diabetic retinopathy, eye disease caused by diabetes, in approximately 25 percent of diabetics,” say the doctors at The Eye Center. “This makes early detection so important for those with diabetes. Early detection is the only way we can successfully step in to reduce the risk of impaired vision and blindness.”

Preventing and Slowing Diabetic Retinopathy

When the blood vessels in the back of the eye weaken they can begin to leak fluid or allow abnormal vessels to grow on the surface of the eye’s retina; vessels that are prone to hemorrhage. This weakening of the blood vessels is considered diabetic retinopathy.

Some of the ways that patients with diabetes can slow or prevent diabetic retinopathy include:

● Get regular eye exams. It is vital to set up regular eye exams to ensure that eyes are healthy. If diabetic retinopathy is discovered, surgery may be advisable during which lasers are used to shrink the blood vessels on the surface of the eye.

● Maintain a healthy weight. Anything we can do to maintain a healthy blood sugar level in our body is beneficial to our eyes and our health overall. That includes eating a healthy diet and exercising.

● Keep blood pressure and cholesterol in check through healthy living, regular checkups, and medication when necessary.

About The Eye Center

The Eye Center is the leading refractive practice in South Carolina, providing full service eye care and specializing in Refractive Surgery – Lasik, AST, PRK, PRELEX, as well as Corneal Transplant and Cataract Surgery. To find out more about diabetic eye care or to schedule an appointment, reach out to the doctors at The Eye Center or visit the practice online at TheEyeCenterSC.com.