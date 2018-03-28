Steam Autoclave Market Trends, And Forecasts (2016–2021)

The Global Steam Autoclave Market was worth USD 1.62 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.8%, to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2021. Autoclave is a pressure chamber where different processes are carried requiring elevate temperature and pressure different from the normal air pressure. It plays an important role in sterilization of healthcare waste in hospitals and dental clinics. Medical devices have to autoclave after usage because they may contaminate.

Sterilization of autoclaves are widely used in medicine, microbiology and dentistry. In most of the medical industries, autoclaves are regulated medical devices. Many medical-grade autoclaves are limited to running regulator-approved cycles. Sterilizing equipment is the standard and mandatory practice in the healthcare industry to avoid and reduce the risk of infection.

Rising of medical and bio-hazardous waste generated from hospitals, introduction of portable steam autoclaves, increasing nosocomial infections coupled with soaring number of surgical procedures, high prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing surgeries and healthcare care spending and rising demand for high-quality healthcare services are driving the Global steam autoclave market. However, increased use of disposable equipment and limited number of skilled professionals are hindering the growth of the market.

The Global Steam Autoclave Market segmented on the basis of configuration, technology, end-user and region. Depending on the configuration, the market is segmented into table top, vertical, horizontal, high Pressure and floor standing. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into gravity displacement, steam flush and pre-vacuum. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into medical, laboratory, dental clinics, health care organizations and academics. Medical segment is further divided into hospitals, clinics, medical waste management and laboratory segment is sub -segmented into pharmaceutical and bio-hazardous waste management. Both medical and laboratory applications have significant share due to the prominent uses of autoclaves in healthcare and clinical applications.

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America dominated the global steam autoclave market followed by the Europe due to the high-class healthcare infrastructure, rising in number of surgeries and high spending towards healthcare. Asia Pacific is expected to have fastest growing rate, owing to rising awareness among towards healthcare, increasing medical tourism, rapidly developing medical infrastructure, and emerging economies in developing nations such as China, and India.

Some of the key players dominating the Global Steam Autoclave Market are Steris, Belimed Deutschland, Priorclave, Getinge Infection Control, 3M Health Care, Panasonic Healthcare, LTE Scientific, Medisafe International, Belimed Group, and Melag.

