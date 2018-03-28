Single-Use Bioreactors Market: Biopharmaceutical Firms at the Forefront of Driving Demand

Single-use bioreactors are being used on a large scale in today’s biotechnology manufacturing facility. Moreover, there has also been a significant growth in the use of single-use bioreactors in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe. The use is increasing as they provide immense flexibility to the pharmaceutical companies. Single-use bioreactor helps in mitigating the risk of cross-contamination, especially during the production of multi-drugs at pharmaceutical manufacturing units. This is helping the pharmaceutical companies save time and also leads to the significant cost saving. Due to these factors, there has been a high preference for single-use bioreactors.

The single-use bioreactor is expected to play a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry, resulting in the rapid development of a new variety of drugs that will help in treating various diseases that are currently untreatable and becoming more prevalent. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing high-power single-use bioreactors and the control systems are also being improved to help in multiple unit operations. New systems are also being designed specifically for microbial fermentation.

The report on the global single-use bioreactor market offers an overview of the present market state and also provides insights on the future growth of the market and key segments for the forecast period between 2017 and 2026. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics including trends, drivers, challenges, opportunities, and regulatory framework of the global market. These market dynamics are expected to have an influence on the future growth prospects of the market.

The report offers both quantitative and qualitative data analysis based on primary as well as secondary research. The report also provides an analysis of various elements in the market based on Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and analysis on market attractiveness. Various tools are used for validating gathered data and insights that are expected to significantly influence the business decision making process.

The report also talks about the key microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that are likely to have an impact on the overall development of the market during the forecast period between 2017 and 2026. All the data provided by the report can help the companies in formulating the growth strategies for earning better returns in the global single-use bioreactors market.

The global single-use bioreactors market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, cells type, molecule type, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into single use bioreactor systems, media bags, filtration assemblies, and other products. On the basis of end user, the segment includes biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and other end users. By cells type, the market is segmented into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells and other cells. By molecule type, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies (MABS), vaccines, stem cells, gene-modified cells and other molecules.

Region-wise, the global single use bioreactor market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report provides forecast, revenue share, and market size for each segment as well as for each region for 2017 to 2026. The data is provided in the form of US$ Mn and CAGR in percent form.

The report provides detailed analysis of some of the leading market players in the global single-use bioreactors market such as Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Parker Hannifin, Applikon Biotechnology, Eppendorf, Cesco Bioengineering, Cellexus, Celltainer Biotech, PBS Biotech, Distek, Solida Biotech, and Pierre Guerin. All of the leading players in the market are evaluated on parameters including product portfolio, company overview, strategies, financial overview, and latest developments.

