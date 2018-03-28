SHUKR Abayas Set the Standard for Beauty Within Modesty

With new ranges of beautiful abayas, SHUKR aims to continue showing its customers that they do not have to substitute modesty for style.

SHUKR, an Islamic clothing company established to provide Muslims with modest yet stylish wardrobe solutions, is proud to be able to provide inspirational feature outfits and style advice to its customer base.

One of the highlights of their collections is their wide range of abayas. The SHUKR abaya is different from other abayas on the market because of its exceptionally high quality, beautiful neutral colours, natural fabrics, and incorporation of functional extras. “It’s a perfect way to help distinguish ourselves from competition and brand ourselves as a religious Islamic brand with a contemporary, relevant and sophisticated air,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR.

Across most Islamic clothing companies, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among Muslim women. SHUKR abayas in particular stand out because they are simple, functional, modest and fit in well with regular western wear. What Muslim women seem to love most about the SHUKR abaya is that they are all designed with practical means in mind.

SHUKR hopes to promote Islamic clothing through its fashion features, showing its customers that they do not have to substitute modesty for style. “SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with the Muslim community around the world,” continues Sillwood.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.shukr.co.uk

