Ramcharan Rangasthalam movie releases world wide on 30th March

Rangasthalam is an upcoming Tollywood movie written and directed by Sukumar. Mega power star Ramcharan playing lead role and Samatha Akkineni is the female lead. Anasuya Bhardwaj, Aadhi Pinshetty, Jagapathi Babu, Gauthami, Prakash Raj and Pooja Hedge are playing weighty roles. Devi Sri Prasad notch soundtrack of the film.R Ratnavelu handled cinematography while Ram — Laxman ,behind the activity choreography.

The film made whopping bundle of 45 crore and it bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherukuri under Mythri Movie Makers.The film distributed by Ramcharan’s home banner Konidela Production company.

Ramcharan fans are happy movie shoot is completed and it will hit the floors on 30th March. Rangasthalam releases worldwide on 30th March 2018. Find Rangasthalam movie tickets in online near your theatres in the city and also post extra tickets here at Ask4Tick.

For more details visit: http://www.ask4tick.com/trending-news?news_id=rangasthalam-tickets