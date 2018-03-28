Princeton Area Attorney Hanan M. Isaacs Named in Prestigious New Jersey SuperLawyers Magazine for 2018

Princeton, NJ – Princeton area’s Hanan M. Isaacs, Attorney at Law, has been named by New Jersey SuperLawyers magazine as one of the top attorneys in New Jersey for 2018. Only five percent of the lawyers in the state are recognized by SuperLawyers.

Mr. Isaacs has received this distinction every year since 2010.

The selections for this esteemed list are made by the research team at SuperLawyers, a service of the Thomson Reuters legal division in Eagan, Minnesota. Each year, the research team at SuperLawyers undertakes a rigorous multi-phase selection process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, a peer review of candidates by practice area, and a good-standing and disciplinary check.

Attorney Isaacs said, “My legal team and I work diligently to represent our clients in New Jersey, so it is both an honor and a privilege to be recognized by SuperLawyers for 2018.”

SuperLawyers was created in 1991 by Law & Politics and was acquired by Thomson Reuters Legal in February 2010. Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals. SuperLawyers maybe found online at www.superlawyers.com where lawyers are searchable by practice area and location.

About Hanan M. Isaacs

For 38 years, Hanan Isaacs has served as a trial lawyer, mediator, and arbitrator, from his offices in Princeton/Kingston, New Jersey. Isaacs focuses his practice on employment and business litigation, as well as personal injury, family law, and Alternative Dispute Resolution (“ADR”) in those fields. He is active with the NJ Chapter of the National Employment Lawyers Association, an organization of trial lawyers who regularly represent workers. Isaacs is also an Accredited Professional Mediator (“APM”) in both civil and family law matters with the New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (“NJAPM”). He is a New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Family Law Specialist. He is active in the New Jersey legal and ADR communities and has variously served as an adjunct law professor, college professor, ADR trainer, legal writer, public speaker, as well as leader in professional legal and ADR organizations for many years.

To inquire about employment law, family law, or other civil litigation issues, for information about ADR, or for more information on Hanan M. Isaacs, contact him at (609) 683-7400 or go to www.hananisaacs.com

Media Contact:

Hanan M. Isaacs, P.C.

Address: 4499 NJ-27, Kingston NJ 08528

Phone: (609) 683-7400

Email: hisaacs@hananisaacs.com

Website: https://hananisaacs.com