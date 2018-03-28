Only 1 in 20 people receive adequate HBV treatment

New Delhi, 28 March 2018: Of the 300 million people around the world living with the deadly hepatitis B virus (HBV), only one in 20 received adequate treatment, according to recent research. In expectant mothers carrying the virus, this percentage drops to one in 100. HBV can cause serious diseases of the liver, including cancer when left untreated.

The HB virus is highly contagious via infected blood or other body fluids, and is mainly transmitted from mothers to their infants, or between children. There is no cure, but antiviral drugs have proven effective in coping with symptoms.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Immediate Past National President Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “It is important to give this life-saving vaccine to every child at birth. What is important is to raise awareness on the disease at the same level as HIV. HBV is the most infectious of the three blood borne viruses. It gets transmitted by percutaneous and mucosal exposures and HUMAN BITES. This virus can survive on counter tops for up to seven days and remain capable of causing infection. Hepatitis B can also be transmitted by fomites such as such as finger-stick devices used to obtain blood for glucose measurements, multi-dose medication vials, jet gun injectors, and endoscopes.”

Only about 30% to 50% of adults develop significant symptoms during acute infection. Early symptoms may be non-specific and include fever, a flu-like illness, and joint pains. Symptoms of acute hepatitis may includefatigue, appetite loss, nausea, jaundice, and pain in the upper right abdomen.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor of IJCP, said, “Any blood spills from a person with hepatitis B should be cleaned up with appropriate infection control procedures.Give Hepatitis B vaccine to all unvaccinated people after exposure to blood. If the exposed blood is positive for HBV and the exposed person is unvaccinated, treatment with hepatitis B immune globulin is recommended.“

Some other tips from HCFI.

The following precautions can help in preventing the risk of infection.

• Unnecessary and unsafe injections

• Unsafe blood products

• Unsafe waste collection and disposal

• Use of illicit drugs and sharing of injection equipment

• Sharing of sharp-edged personal items like razors that may be contaminated with infected blood

• Tattoos, piercing and acupuncture performed with contaminated equipment