Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market by antibiotic class (tetracyclines, penicillin), route of administration (compound, premix), target animals (cattle, poultry, swine, aqua feed) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/1022

Market Insights

Livestock production growth as the demand for meat is increasing in most parts of the world has resulted in increased uses of antibiotic at sub therapeutic level which has increased the profitability of ventures. Feed cost fluctuations and tighter margins also necessitate the uses of such ingredients which is directly related to productivity.

Thus, the demand is expected to remain stable but govt regulations is the biggest hindrance although companies lobby their interest in the legislature to delay such measures as far as possible but long-term growth doesn’t look promising esp. in developed nations and in countries where the food department is very strict.

Get 15% discount for early purchase of: Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market report by clicking the following link, Use code IGRD15 to request the discount in the given form : https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/requestdiscount/1022

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animal market. The non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market is segmented by antibiotic class, route of administration, target animals and active ingredient. The non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market by target animals is segmented as cattle feed, poultry feed, swine feed, aqua feed and others. On the basis of antibiotic class, the market is segmented as, tetracyclines, penicillin, macrolide, sulfas, aminoglycosides, lancosamides, cephalosporin and others. Based on route of administration the market is segmented as compound feed, feed premix, water and feed mixtures. Furthermore, on the basis of antibiotic active ingredient the non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market is segmented as oxytetracyclines, tylosin, ampicillin and amoxycillin, gentamicin, sulfaquinoxaline, salinomycin, bacitracin and others.

Geographies covered

The non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market cover the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Europe and North America are the markets where the antibiotics uses are strictly regulated whereas such regulations are very weak in South Asian countries. Thus scope of growth is very high coupled with fat growing market of meat. However slowly the concerns are raised regularly by NGO, Competent authorities and WHO as it has potentially can be serious threat to human health.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market include, AG Zoetis, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH , Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi, Ceva Sante Animale, Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A., Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Make an Enquiry : https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/1022

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of on non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the non-therapeutic antibiotics for food animals market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market

4. Global Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market by Antibiotic Class (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

4.1 Medically Important

4.1.1 Tetracyclines

4.1.2 Penicillin

4.1.3 Macrolide

4.1.4 Sulfas

4.1.5 Aminoglycosides

4.1.6 Lancosamides

4.1.7 Cephalosporin

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Non-Medically Important

4.2.1 Ionophores

4.3 Others

5. Global Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market by Route of Administration (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Compound Feed

5.2 Feed Premix

5.3 Water

5.4 Feed Mixtures

6. Global Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market by Target Animals (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Cattle Feed

6.2 Poultry Feed

6.3 Swine Feed

6.4 Aqua Feed

6.5 Others

7. Global Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market by Antibiotic Active Ingredient (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

7.1 Oxytetracyclines

7.2 Tylosin

7.3 Ampicillin and Amoxycillin

7.4 Gentamicin

7.5 Sulfaquinoxaline

7.6 Salinomycin

7.7 Bacitracin

7.8 Others

8. Global Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 ROW

Company Profiles

9.1 AG Zoetis, Inc.

9.2 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

9.3 Eli Lilly and Company

9.4 Merck & Co., Inc.

9.5 Bayer AG

9.6 AG Sanofi

9.7 Ceva Sante Animale

9.8 Virbac

9.9 Vetoquinol S.A.

9.10 Dechra Pharmaceuticals