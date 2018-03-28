Neuropathy Motor Multifocal (NMM) is a limited neuropathy analyze by progressive, asymmetrical muscle weakness and atrophy (wasting). Weakness in the hands and lower arms; cramping; involuntary contractions or twitching; and atrophy of affected muscles.NMM is thought to be due to an abnormal immune response, but the underlying cause is not clear. Most community conduct with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) have fast improvement in weakness, but maintenance IVIG is usually required for sustained improvement.

Signs and symptoms

Neuropathy Motor Multifocal (NMM) may include weakness; cramping; involuntary contractions or twitching; and wasting (atrophy) of affected muscles. Atrophy occurs late in the course of the condition. Muscles of the hands and lower arms are most commonly affected, but muscles of the lower limbs may also be involved. The symptoms are often asymmetrical, meaning that they differ on the right and left side of the body.

The exact underlying cause of Neuropathy Motor Multifocal (NMM) is poorly understood. It is considered an immune-mediated disorder (due to an abnormal immune system response), both because IVIG therapy improves symptoms, and many patients have anti-GM1 antibodies. Research to further understand the cause of NMM is underway.