NaturalFlow’s Energy-Free Wastewater Solution Lessens Household and Commercial Energy Usage

New Zealand’s annual energy consumption has led to an increase in average electricity bills. A good portion of this is due to wastewater plants in the country. NaturalFlow offers a power-free, natural and self-sufficient solution for homes and businesses.

[Maungaturoto, 28/03/2018] – In 2017, New Zealand obtained record-breaking numbers for annual electricity bills. A big part of the increase was caused by wastewater systems that use enormous power. NaturalFlow aims to address this problem by providing cost effective sewage treatments by means of sustainable forces of nature.

According to non-profit organisation Consumer, the annual electricity bills of New Zealand’s four main districts are as follows (typically 25% of the population is rural):

• Auckland – $2,175

• Wellington – $2,224

• Christchurch – $2,363

• Dunedin – $2,124

The demand for electricity also increased for two consecutive years between 2014 and 2015. Between the two years, there was a 1.8 percent increase equal to 740 Gigawatt hours.

The 2017 Energy Report by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment revealed that energy demand still continues to rise. Industrial sectors drove this demand, specifically the chemical sector that constantly uses gas and non-fuel types of energy.

Energy Consumption of Traditional Wastewater Systems

Traditional wastewater treatment systems require energy to keep their pumps and valves working. According to the Water Services Association of Australia, water treatment accounts for 20 percent of a city’s overall energy usage in New Zealand and Australia. In some areas, it can use up as much as 40 percent of the annual energy use.

Researchers from Shanghai found the importance of optimising the energy efficiency of wastewater treatment plants, especially in rural areas. Self-sufficient water treatment systems were reported to reduce not only energy consumption but also operation costs.

Power-Free, Self-Sufficient Sewage System in New Zealand

NaturalFlow provides an innovative, natural approach to wastewater treatment to homes and businesses in New Zealand. By harnessing the natural processes of nature, NaturalFlow’s robust sewage systems reduce energy use. The systems require minimal maintenance and efficiently treat black water and grey water separately through vermiculture.

