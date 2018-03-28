Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Is Expected to Reach Worth USD 1,791.4 Mn by 2022

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022,” the mannequin-based simulation market was valued at USD 521.6 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 1,791.4 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Mannequin-based simulators have become a common article in several fields such as ICUs, operating room, delivery rooms, emergency department, research and academics, military training and others. These simulators can be used across all levels of learning and experienced personnel from multidisciplinary areas. Simulated training provides healthcare and medical professionals with extensive practice opportunity in interactive settings without risking patient’s life.

Growing population of simulation-based training modules across all verticals is the major driver of this market. On the other hand, paucity of required funds may hold the growth of this market, particularly in the less developed regions. Among the various simulation types available, the patient simulators segment currently is the market leader in terms of market revenue. It will also exhibit a moderate growth rate corresponding to that of the overall mannequin-based simulation market. Ethical sensitivity about patients being made subjects and related patient safety risks, shifts taking place in medical training and treatment development are among the most significant drivers of this market.

North America and Europe are the largest regional markets for mannequin-based simulation solutions. Asia-Pacific is observed to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the development of healthcare infrastructure, evolution of regulation bodies, rising preference for minimally invasive treatment procedures and growing demand for high quality healthcare that demands advanced training to healthcare staff and personnel.

