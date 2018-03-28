Looking for preschool in Singapore that offers best curriculum and child care? Check this information!

Now a days every parent is worried about child development right from preschool days and this is the reason why every parent wants the best preschool education for their child. Learning and development in children start right at this age and slowly it becomes their habit so it is very important to look for the best preschool for your child. There are so many preschools available nowadays that it becomes difficult for the parents to decide as to which is the best. If you want the best platform for your child’s complete development then Global Tots Preschool is an ideal option that shall meet your expectations completely. The preschool is located in Singapore while having branches in different areas like Holland, Braddell, Admiralty Road East, Sembawang Place and Mountbatten, as its only aim is to develop maximum children while satisfying parents completely. For more details about the preschool and the programmes it offers you can you have a glance through the website globaltots.com.sg.

Parents looking for a preschool that offers best curriculum and childcare in Canberra shall try Global Tots, as it follows core curriculum while taking good care of your child. The school helps your child to learn about nature, occupations, myself, my family and other relevant things in life while focusing on curriculum as well. The basic curriculum that the school follows is language development that is both English & Chinese, art/craft, Mathematics, self help social/safety skills, outdoor activities and social studies.

School makes use of valuable resources like Growing with Mathematics and Jolly Phonics while including music, dance, cooking classes, gym and Chinese enrichment program to be a part of holistic programme that helps in overall child development. Full day care and half day care services are also available that makes it to be an ideal childcare in Admiralty Road East option.

So, if you want the best curriculum programme covering childcare in Meyer then you must approach the preschool. Programmes are available for different age groups like infant care, playgroup, Nursery 1, Nursery 2, Kindergarten 1 and Kindergarten 2. For queries you can contact the any branch of the school, as specific email and phone details are shared online.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Global Tots Preschool

Email : ask@globaltots.com.sg

Phone No: 6564763231

Address: 3 Jalan Hitam Manis, Singapore 278418

Website: http://www.globaltots.com.sg/