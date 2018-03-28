Launch of Marlows Diamonds store in Knightsbridge

Marlow’s Diamonds are set to delight jewellery fans with the launch of their Knightsbridge store in May of 2018. The company are capitalising on the success of their flagship Birmingham store by introducing their range of over 5,000 diamond pieces to the renowned Knightsbridge area. Marlows Diamonds will find a welcome new home in the area, which is globally recognised for its luxury retail outlets and exclusivity.

About Marlows Diamonds

Marlows Diamonds have established their reputation in the famous Jewellery Quarter of Birmingham, and are sure to bring their three generations’ worth of expertise to their new area. The company are diamond specialists, and offer a wide array of different jewellery pieces for purchase, including:

– Individual diamonds

– Diamond rings

– Engagement rings

– Wedding bands

– Eternity rings

– Tiaras

– Earrings

– Pendants

– Bracelets, and

– Necklaces

Their expertise in the most precious of gemstones ensures that all pieces have been carefully selected, guaranteeing only the very best for overseas visitors, and residents of London and the home counties. Marlows Diamonds only use the finest quality diamonds and gemstones, mostly accompanied by independent GIA, HRD or IGI grading reports providing complete peace of mind to the discerning consumer. All pieces sold also include a Valuation Certificate to be used for insurance purposes. Items range in value from £500 to £2million so the company leaves no stone unturned to provide value for money to any budget and customers can spend with confidence in the knowledge that they have paid the right price for the right piece of jewellery.

For further piece of mind to their customers, Marlows Diamonds only source their gemstones from verified reputable and ethical sources. They are supplied by the Diamond Trading Company Sightholders, and all rough diamonds are purchased from trustworthy sources who are not involved in funding conflicts. Furthermore, all diamonds that the company buys are independently tested by the company to ensure only the highest of quality for Marlows Diamonds customers.

Services available

As well as selling a range of jewellery pieces, Marlows Diamonds will also be offering a range of helpful services to customers.

-Staff will possess extensive knowledge that can enhance the diamond-buying process. Complete guidance will be given on finding a style to suit each individual customer, while the Marlows Diamonds website offers extensive guides on diamond-specific subjects such as clarity and carat rating.

– Custom designs can be manufactured within a few days at their specialised Hatton Garden workshop.

– All jewellery purchased at Marlows Diamonds is sold with a lifetime free polishing and cleaning service included.

– Engravings can be arranged for customers to request to their own specifications.

– Pieces of jewellery can be secured with a deposit up front and then paid off in stages if customers prefer.

– Recommendations for customers wishing to take out specialist jewellery insurance can be provided on request.

– If pieces are purchased as a gift that is found to be unsuitable, customers are welcome to exchange it for another item of equal value within the store.

The Knightsbridge store is set to open in May of 2018 and will undoubtedly blend in seamlessly with the high-end nature of the area. All enquiries about the forthcoming store opening should be directed to Shally Nahar, either by telephoning +44 (0)207 405 1477 or by email at london@marlows-diamonds.co.uk

Contact Info:

Shally Nahar

Company: Marlows Diamonds

Address: 46 Warstone Lane, Birmingham, B18 6JJ, UK

Phone: 02074051477

Email: london@marlows-diamonds.co.uk

Website: https://www.marlows-diamonds.co.uk/london-store