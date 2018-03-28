JP Office Launches University Scholarship Program

JP Office is an Australian leader in office furniture for small to medium sized businesses in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, and Perth & Hobart. As well as offering premium quality furniture for businesses, JP Office Workstations are now proud to offer an annual scholarship of AUD $1500 to a full time undergraduate student towards their tuition fees and living expenses along with an opportunity to be mentored by one of their key members of staff.

More About The Annual Scholarship

Managing Director Scott Lockwood says: We are excited to announce our company’s annual [$1,500] scholarship, which is available to college students of Commerce or Marketing Degrees who answer the question: “How is digital marketing enabling small companies to compete with big brands”.

Here is the link to the application page on the JP Office website: https://www.jpofficeworkstations.com.au/scholarship/ . Using this link you can learn more about the terms, how to apply, and the criteria and eligibility.

Eligibility and application details are as follows:

Applicants must be currently enrolled at an accredited university degrees during the 2019 academic year. Students of Commerce and Marketing are encouraged to apply.

One student will be selected to receive [$1,500] in scholarship funds based on their winning essay response. Scholarship funds must be used to pay for qualified expenses, including tuition, books and on-campus room and board for the 2019 academic year. To enter, applicants are encouraged to send their submission to sponsorship@jpofficeworkstations.com.au , along with their name, University and expected year of graduation.

The deadline for submissions is 31st December 2018. The winner will be notified individually and announced on or around 31st January 2019.

More About JP Office Workstations

JP Office Workstations is owned by Office EQ, leaders in workplace furniture and design. The team at JP pride themselves on creating beautiful workspaces that uplift both the wellbeing of workers and the performance of a business overall. Within the innovative designs you can find things like bench-style and standing desks, social areas & open lounge seating. This furniture is perfect for spontaneous meetings and discussions, as well as helping people to feel and work better. The team offer furniture supply, install and office space planning & design services Australia wide, including: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, Perth & Hobart.

Use the details below if you’d like more information.

Contact:

Scott Lockwood

Company: JP Office Workstations

Address: 79-87 Princes Hwy, Kogarah, NSW 2217, Australia

Telephone: 1300 950 750

Email: scott@oeq.com.au

Website: https://www.jpofficeworkstations.com.au/scholarship/