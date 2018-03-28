Spread the love

Automotive Email Lists is the record which an Automotive Marketing Service provider maintains with details about car owner’s name, vehicle brand, contact number, mailing address and other related information and updates for enhanced business with interest clients from the automotive sector.

Though automotive industry grows on customer reference and brand reliability, currently it has become a competing and challenging business with so many dealerships coming up each year. In order to grab a position among the winners of the competition, automotive marketing ideas need a break from the traditional techniques of auto-marketing. The twenty-first century being a digital era, sellers should be in a constant touch with the buyers either through emails or social media. But way before you start hitting your email list to carry out automotive digital marketing, there are few points that require taking into consideration

How can Email List help Automobile Industry?

Benefits of Email Lists for Automobile Industry

1. Quality Matters The Most:

If you treat each email address in your automotive direct mail list as a chunk of gold, then it is at the same time important to ornament the body of the mail as well. Meaning to say, instead of aiming at sending simple bulk mails, it will be of real help if your email looks impressing with better use of language and by setting your business message clear through it. A mail can be a clear call for action only if it is professionally delighting

2. Figure out the needy:

Just because you have a list of email addresses in your automotive email lists, does not signify that will target your marketing campaigns for all. Doing so, your brand image will land up with the impression of being lazy and tacky. Figure out the customers who really need a peek of your services and offers with the aid of automotive mailing list.

3. Offer a Personal touch:

Customers and clients being “HUMAN”, it should be noted to craft your email in a way that it offers a personal touch, allowing the reader not to feel that his/her mail is a part of the mass mail. To win your client’s heart, follow these steps while creating an email next time:

Greetings for Reader:-

Always start your email by greeting your customer to make them feel important.

For Example: “It has been a while, I had last contacted you, so today I take the day

to update you on what is going around here, in XXX Automobiles….”

Engaging Content:-

Compose an appealing, crisp and informative email body

A Word of Goodbye:-

Instead of straight away ending your email in the usual manner, make it look a bit concerning

For Example: “Kindly don’t hesitate to approach me at (contact number). I will be

available anytime to make your day a beautiful one.”

4. Attractive Headline and Subject:

It is of no use if your mail is not opened by the receiver. Thus it is necessary to have well written short lines as headers or subject. This increases the open rate of any email. Moreover, a personalized subject line using the subscriber’s name and vehicle can give you up to a 15% lift.

Major Benefits of Automotive Email Marketing:

Creation of brand loyalty with engaging and informative email content

Provides a closer view of in-market and interest customers for car services, parts, offers and other accessories

Promotes your brand, resulting in increased website traffic

Do you wish to know more about Pioneer Lists’ Automotive Email Lists and mailing lists? Want to grab these result-driven data lists? Our customer support representatives are available on +1 (888) 559-4666 and info@pioneerlists.com to help you.

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ3EyVVEjVyAdUJZb8ZQMyA/videos