Home Décor Interiors: The Experts in Refurbishing Your Home

Based in Cape Town, Home Décor Interiors has been serving the home renovation industry for over 20 years. The company has gained the trust of its clients and has been certified by SABS ISO 9001. They specialise in doing the bedroom, kitchen and bathroom refurbishments.

In the scenario of water scarcity in Cape Town, South Africa Home Décor Interiors has found a solution for not using usable/drinking water. The company will not put a strain on the water reserved for your household as they are now using brackish water.

Services Proffered by Home Décor Interiors

Home Décor Interiors is an expert in designing the interiors of a brand new home. Their horde of ideas will cover all your requirements. The company is popular in the residential space of Cape Town for providing quality material, consistency, and workmanship.

Kitchen renovations: You can rest at peace by handing over your home refurbishment project to Home Décor Interiors as they cover all aspects, from designing the layout of the kitchen to installing lights. You can discuss all your ideas regarding the placement of light, the layout of the kitchen, the colour of the kitchen walls and so on with the trained workmen of the company at ease. The end result will reflect your personal style.

Bathroom renovations: Home Décor Interiors also specialise in installing and renovating bathroom area. Their style is to make the area look spacious and clutter free. The company caters to all possible requirements, from plumbing work to installation of power lines. They deal with family, guest, and ensuite bathrooms. They pay equal attention to all of their projects.

Home Renovations: Home Décor Interiors offers top quality home renovation services, providing perfect home décor solutions. The company takes care of every aspect of home improvement, ensuring proficient workmanship, great attention to details and use of the latest technology. Whether you are looking for a small renovation or just an addition or improvement in your current property, you will find the best solution here.

For more information about the services of Home Décor Interiors, visit their official website at http://homedecorinteriors.co.za/

About the Company

Operational since 1994, Home Décor Interiors has grown to become a household name in and around Cape Town. Pat Garrioch, its founding member had started the operation single handed. Today, the company employs experienced workmen who cover all areas of renovation and installation of kitchens, built-in cupboards and bathrooms. The cater to domestic as well as commercial zones.

Contact:

Unit 5, Corner 6th Ave & 1st Street

Maitland, Cape Town, 7405 South Africa

Tel: 021 593 8299