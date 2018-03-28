Hereditary Angioedema Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,689.4 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Hereditary Angioedema Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global hereditary angioedema market was valued at US$ 1,750.2 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 3,689.4 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 8.19% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Hereditary angioedema is a rare autosomal dominant disorder and has disease epidemiology of one individual per 10,000 – 50,000 without major sex or ethnic differences. Hereditary angioedema has resulted in tremendous humanistic burden on patients in terms of poor physical and mental health causing a major setback on education, career, work productivity and socioeconomic impediment. Introduction of disease specific treatment drugs in the past decade has improved patients’ quality of life and reduced the cost related to hospitalization.

In 2016, C1 esterase inhibitors segment dominated the market due to the recent approval of novel drugs: Berinert and Haegarda. Additionally, technological advancement in drug delivery (for e.g. Haegarda is the only medication available as a subcutaneous treatment option). Kallikrein inhibitors is expected to be the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to increasing incidences in patients with severe angioedema anaphylactic shock and promising product pipeline, touted to offer better results than the existing treatment options. The drug in Phase III DX 2930 has received breakthrough therapy designation and orphan drug designation by the USFDA. Phase II drug BCX-7353 is an oral preparation to counteract the severe swelling attacks in the intestinal and airway tract.

In 2016, North America held the largest revenue share mainly due to factors such as rising prevalence of hereditary angioedema, increasing expenditure by the pharmaceutical giants in the research and development to counteract hereditary angioedema symptoms and existence of developed research and healthcare institutions. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to factors such as increasing frequency of symptoms in patients suffering with hereditary angioedema requiring immediate medical intervention, increasing disposable incomes in these regions and supportive regulatory environment for hereditary angioedema drugs.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing incidences of underlying symptoms reflecting association with hereditary angioedema

Technological advancement has led to launch of novel drugs such as Berinert and Haegarda, which have better efficacy compared to the conventional drugs opted to subdue symptoms

Supportive regulatory environment for hereditary angioedema drugs

Affordable reimbursement scenario for the treatment of rare genetic diseases in the developed countries

