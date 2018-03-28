Global Nonwoven Materials & Products (Polypropylene, Polyester, Nylon and Others) Market For Disposable and Durable Applications – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2019

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Nonwoven Materials & Products (Polypropylene, Polyester, Nylon and Others) Market” offers a clear insight about the “Material” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Material “in the near future.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the nonwoven materials and products market on a global and regional level. The demand forecast is done based on volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period ranging from 2013 to 2019. The study includes the drivers and restraints for the nonwoven materials and products market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the report includes the study of the opportunities available in the nonwoven materials and products market on a global and regional level.

To give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the nonwoven materials and products market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of the Porters five forces model for the nonwoven materials and products market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the nonwoven materials and products market by segmenting the market based on its product segments and applications. All the product and application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2013 to 2019. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). This segment includes the demand for individual applications and product segments in all the regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Freudenberg SE, Ahlstrom Incorporation, Du Pont, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Polymer Group Incorporation, and Asahi Kasei Corporation among others. The company profiles include attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments.

Inflation is not a part of pricing in this report. Prices of nonwoven materials and products and its derivatives vary in each region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. The same price for each application has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down this market by end application in each region.

This report provides the market size of nonwoven materials and products for 2011 and 2012, and forecast for the next six years. The global nonwoven materials and products market size is given in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volumes are defined in kilo tons and market revenue is in USD million. Market numbers are estimated based on various nonwoven materials and products and key end application markets. Market size and forecast for each major application is provided in the context of the global as well as regional market.

For the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Where no hard data is available, we use modeling and estimates in order to produce comprehensive data sets. A rigorous methodology is adopted, wherein the available hard data is cross-referenced with the typical data types to produce estimates. These data type include demographic data such as population split by segments, macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation rate, etc. and industry indicators such as expenditure, technology stage and infrastructure, sector growth and facilities. This data is then cross-checked by an expert panel.

Nonwoven Materials & Products Market: Product Segment Analysis

Polypropylene

Polyester

Nylon

Others (Cellulosics, Bio-component fibers, Nano-fibers, etc.)

Nonwoven Materials & Products Market: Application Analysis

Disposables (Medical Products, Disposable Wipes, Filters, etc.)

Durables (Wall Coverings, Home Furnishings, Geotextiles, etc.)

Nonwoven Materials & Products Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW (South America, Africa and Middle East)

