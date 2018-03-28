Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market, by Technology (Plug and Perf and Sliding Sleeves) and by Application (Conventional, Shale Gas, and Others) – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast to 2022

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Hydraulic Fracturing Market” offers a clear insight about the “Mining” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Mining “in the near future.

This research study analyzes the market for hydraulic fracturing in terms of volume and revenue. The hydraulic fracturing market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. For conducting the research, 2013 has been taken as the base year while all forecasts have been presented for the 2014–2022 period. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level for the 2013–2022 period. The regional segments have been further divided into country level segments, which include the major players in the global hydraulic fracturing market. The report provides a comprehensive competitive landscape and features companies engaged in the hydraulic fracturing business. This report includes the key market dynamics affecting the overall hydraulic fracturing industry globally. The report also provides a detailed industry analysis of the global hydraulic fracturing market with the help of the Porter’s Five Forces model. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and profitability of the global hydraulic fracturing market. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the hydraulic fracturing business globally. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the hydraulic fracturing market were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. There are currently numerous growth drivers for the hydraulic fracturing industry. One of the most prominent drivers is the presence of large unconventional gas reserves for the hydraulic fracturing market. Apart from this, deep-water offshore reserves also boost the demand for hydraulic fracturing technology. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the hydraulic fracturing market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The hydraulic fracturing market was further segmented on the basis of technology and application type. Technologies included in this report are plug and perf and sliding sleeves. The application segments of the hydraulic fracturing market are conventional, shale gas, and others (shale oil, tight gas, tight oil, and coal bed methane). The hydraulic fracturing market was analyzed across six geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the hydraulic fracturing market. Key market participants in the hydraulic fracturing market include Baker Hughes Inc., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., FTS International, Inc., Halliburton Company, Nabors Industries Ltd., RPC, Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Trican Well Services Limited, United Oilfield Services, Inc., and Weatherford International Ltd. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global hydraulic fracturing market has been segmented as follows:

Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Technology Analysis

Plug and Perf

Sliding Sleeves

Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Application Analysis

Conventional

Shale gas

Others

Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Region Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Poland

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East

Oman

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Algeria

Nigeria

Rest of Africa

