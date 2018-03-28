Global eDiscovery Market: – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2022

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “eDiscovery Market” offers a clear insight about the “IT” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “IT“in the near future.

The global market for eDiscovery continues to grow owing to the increase in volume of ESI (electronically stored information) in organizations. eDiscovery is the process of identifying, collecting, processing, and preserving ESI. eDiscovery process can be carried out on-premise and off-premise. This enables data in the form of text, emails, images, databases, animations, audio files, websites, spreadsheets and computer programs to be presented as evidence in criminal cases. eDiscovery solutions are being increasingly used by government and regulatory agencies, and by all size of enterprises to enhance internal investigation process. In addition, growing use of social media portals such as LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook in organizations for marketing purpose is increasing the demand for eDiscovery solutions that can run on these portals for eDiscovery process. Furthermore, increasing use of smartphones and tablets in all types of organizations is expected to give rise to mobile eDiscovery.

This report analyzes the eDiscovery market on a global basis, with further breakdown into various sub-segments. It provides thorough analysis and forecast of the global eDiscovery market, based on its components, end-users, and geography for the period from 2015 to 2022. The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends that influence the current nature and future status of this field. Impact factors such as Porter’s five forces and value chain analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global eDiscovery market.

The study emphasizes advancement in eDiscovery solutions as it has immense influence on the decision making process in almost all socioeconomic and business aspects. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global eDiscovery market along with the market forecast in terms of revenue growth (US$ Mn) for all segments from 2015 to 2022.

The global eDiscovery market is categorized on the basis of components and end-users. The component segment includes eDiscovery software and eDiscovery services. eDiscovery software market is further segmented on the basis of type (deployment type) into two broad categories, namely, on-premise and off-premise software. End-user segment can be classified into three major categories namely, government and regulatory agencies, enterprises (small, mid and large-sized), and law firm. A detailed market analysis and forecast for these segments has been provided in this study, in terms of market revenue for the period 2012 to 2022. The market revenue has been forecasted for the period 2015 to 2022, considering 2014 as the base year.

In terms of geographical distribution, the global eDiscovery market has been classified into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. This section includes market revenue (2012 – 2022) and forecast (2015 – 2022) for the components and end-user markets in each region, in terms of US$ Mn.

Apart from the detailed sub-segment analysis, this report also provides company profiles of the key market players. The competitive profiling of these players includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, and their recent developments which can help in assessing competition in the market. Some of the major companies included in this report are HP Autonomy, IBM Corporation, Daegis Inc., EMC Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Guidance Software Inc., Xerox Corporation, Epiq Systems Inc., FTI Consulting Inc., Navigant Consulting Inc., Integreon Managed Solutions Inc., and Catalyst Repository Systems Inc. among others.

Global eDiscovery Market Segmentation:

eDiscovery Market, by Component:

Software

On-premise software

Off-premise software

Services

eDiscovery Market, by End-users:

Government and Regulatory Agencies

Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Sized)

Law Firms

eDiscovery Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

