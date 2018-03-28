Global Digital Transformation Market in Healthcare: Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Digital Transformation Market in Healthcare” offers a clear insight about the “Healthcare IT” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Healthcare IT “in the near future.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/387

Report offers an 11-year forecast for the global digital transformation market in healthcare between 2015 and 2025. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.7% during the projected period. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all the seven region which influence the current nature and future status of digital transformation market in healthcare over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Future Market Insights report examines the global digital transformation market in healthcare for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in ICT and embedded systems that have given rise to a futuristic technology: the digital transformation market in healthcare, which is significantly transforming and improving services provided by healthcare organizations.

Digital health has become a buzz word with increasing deployment of digital health platforms such as telehealth, mobile health and other wireless solutions across hospitals and nursing homes so as to provide patients with real time healthcare services. Impact of digital technology among end-user verticals such as public, retail, banking, financial service and insurance (BFSI) and Manufacturing sectors is phenomenal, but it is becoming a game changer technology in healthcare sector with increasing dependency of end-user on digital health platform. These platforms are being increasingly implemented to perform remote monitoring for chronic disease and to access electronic medical and personal health record through broadband and mobile. Increasing demand for m-health (mobile health) with innovative mobile applications and solutions is expected to catalyse the growth of digital health market across globe.

In the next section, FMI covers the digital transformation market in healthcare performance in terms of global digital transformation market in healthcare revenue split, since this is detrimental to growth of the digital transformation market in healthcare. This section additionally includes FMI’s analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, economic and demand side, which are influencing the digital transformation market in healthcare. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the digital transformation market in healthcare report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

As highlighted earlier, digital transformation market in healthcare is an aggregation of solution (includes connected electronic health record (EHR), connected billing, connected healthcare information system, CRM, ERP, collaboration tools, and remote patient monitoring), service (includes customer application development (includes wearable device & smartphone app, cloud based solution, big data analytics and healthcare mobility), business process outsourcing (BPO), consulting, and integration service) and end user (includes clinic, government hospital, general hospital and specialty hospital). All these segments, sub-segments and categories are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report highlights digital transformation market in healthcare adoption by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the digital transformation market in healthcare ecosystem. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the digital transformation market in healthcare on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region, Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by solution, by service or by region, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the digital transformation market in healthcare for the period 2015 – 2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the digital transformation market in healthcare size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of digital healthcare solutions and adoption of services. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the digital transformation market in healthcare. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the digital transformation market in healthcare will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various digital healthcare segments, and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the digital transformation market in healthcare.

Download Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/digital-healthcare-market

As previously highlighted, the digital transformation market in healthcare is split into a number of segments and sub segments. All the digital transformation market in healthcare segments and sub segments in terms of solution, services, end user and regions are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the digital transformation market in healthcare.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key digital transformation market in healthcare segments, sub-segments and regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the digital transformation market in healthcare.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of digital healthcare solutions and services across regions, Future Market Insights developed the digital transformation market in healthcare Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, digital transformation market in healthcare competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in digital healthcare product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are digital healthcare solution, services and medical device providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the digital transformation market in healthcare value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the digital transformation market in healthcare place. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the digital healthcare space. Key competitors covered are IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare Limited, Phillips Medical Systems International B.V., Accenture PLC, AT&T Inc., CGI Group Inc., Syntel Inc., Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Siemens.

Inquire about This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/387

Key Segments Covered

By Digital Transformation Market in Healthcare

Type

Solution

Connected Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Connected Billing Solution

Connected Healthcare Information System

CRM Solution

ERP Solution

Collaboration Tools

Remote Patient Monitoring

Service

Customer Application Development

Wearable Device & Smartphone App

Cloud-Based

Big data Analytics

Healthcare Mobility

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Consulting

Integration Service

End User

Clinic

Government Hospital

Specialty Hospital

General Hospital

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Other

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Other

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Other

Middle East & Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Other

Key Companies

IBM Corporation

GE Healthcare Limited

Phillips Medical Systems International B.V.

Accenture PLC

AT&T Inc.

CGI Group Inc.

Syntel Inc.

Deloitte Consulting LLP

Siemens Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Samsung Medison

Check Discount @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/387

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/