Foreign Destinations Flatter the Growing Indian Outbound Travelers

“Increasing disposable income, growing desire for foreign travels and increasing number of woman in workforce are expected to drive Indian outbound tourism,” says RNCOS

India is one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets in the world. International tourism departures from India have grown thrice between the year 1997 and 2007, which is fastest for any country worldwide. India offers tremendous potential for outbound tourism owing to its large population base. Countries such as Singapore, Philippines, Mauritius, Egypt and Indonesia are witnessing an influx of Indian tourist.

Indian students are exploring foreign countries for education enthusiastically. Foreign education is no more reserved for elite class. With easier education loans, Indian students are visiting the universities of US, U.K., Australia etc. Around 25 million Indians stay overseas and this is emerging as one of the major reason for Indians to visit overseas.

Apart from the high number, Indian travelers are also considered to be high spending travelers. Even the Indian business and MICE travelers are found to spend more than their counterparts. According to the latest white paper by RNCOS, Indians spent US$ 12.2 Billion on outbound travel in 2015 and it is predicted to be US$ 91 Billion by 2030.

Countries across the world have realized the potential of Indian market. Popular destinations such as European countries, South Africa, Mauritius have adopted aggressive advertising strategies for promoting and brand building. The National Tourism Organizations (NTO) and ministry of tourism of these countries have adopted aggressive strategy for Indian outbound market and raised their budget for the Indian market. Most of the countries have modified their products according to the Indian cultural sensibilities. South Africa has appointed trained chefs for vegetarian food.

The air connectivity is also improving. Overnight flights from countries such as Finland, Sweden and Denmark have more than doubled in the last five years. Most of the countries are working to increase the frequency of direct flights. Most of the countries such as Kenya, Maldives, and Mauritius have eased their visa regulations providing visa on arrival for Indian traveler.

