BGS Group is launching the 2nd edition of the Exploration & Production Offshore Congress Hub 2018 (EPOCH 2018) on the 3-4 of December 2018, Greece.

EPOCH 2018, a closed-door upstream event for experts in Offshore Oil&Gas industry. The Congress addresses commercial aspects of the upstream offshore sector (key trends and tendencies in the offshore petroleum sector, strategies for the period of recovery, oil price forecast, cost efficiency, sustainable profitability, asset integrity and lifetime extension together with HSE issues and renewable energy role in O&G) and focuses on the cutting-edge technical and IT solutions for exploration and production (latest technologies for offshore drilling, digitalization of production systems and cyber security, data analysis and predictive tools, etc).

The Congress comprises a business program and a focus exhibition area which will gather E&P companies, EPC Contractors, Drilling Companies, Governmental officials, Solution Providers and Equipment manufacturers.

The previous edition in Rome was attended by such top-level companies as:

Siemens S.p.A. – Simona Rossetti (Vice President Controls and Digitalization)

INA – Ana Misevic (Director of Exploration Projects)

Subsea7 – Marc Girodroux (Sales & Marketing Director) and Cedric Gendron (Business Development Manager)

Vitol – Iain McNeil (Head of E&P)

Hellenic Petroleum – George Mikoniatis (HSE Manager Exploration & Production of Hydrocarbons)

Saipem – Paolo Allara (Offshore Drilling Innovation and Digital Transformation Manager)

Schlumberger – Sherif ABADIR (Vice President of Marketing&Technology)

TechnipFMC – Eng. Francesco Cammarata (Vice President Business Development North Africa and East Mediterranean)

The exhibition area is round-shaped and consists of 30 stands to provide all the exhibitors with equal visibility. Our company prints and installs exhibition stands for the participants, thus only the draft is needed from your side.

Another notable feature of the Congress are pre-scheduled B2B meetings. Speakers and sponsors get an opportunity to choose the companies before the Congress that they wish to meet with.These meetings are further organized by a personal manager during the Congress.

For more information visit our web-site: https://goo.gl/sEfsng

Send your requests and questions to: press@bgs-group.eu

Get up-to-date information in Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://goo.gl/tnCYYk

Facebook: https://goo.gl/Hge3u1

Youtube: https://goo.gl/Fhtk8n

Twitter: https://goo.gl/PNpxhF