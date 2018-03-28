Enterprise Portal Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Enterprise Portal Market: By Type (Information Portal, Collaborative Portal, Application Portal), Services (Enterprise Content Management Service (ECM), Enterprise Collaboration Service (ECS)), Vertical (BFSI, Retail) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

The enterprise portals market is evolving worldwide by offering information with respect to client requirements. It is observed that the end-user requirements are changing day by day and enterprises want to reach their audiences easily. Portals meet the requirements of users and allow them to add new ideas, designs, services and solution to the market. It is observed that large and small vendors are quite competent in portal market.

The key players in the global enterprise portal market include Red Hat, Inc., Liferay, Inc., Sitecore, Iflexion, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited. Red Hat, Inc. has built an enterprise portal named as JBoss, the portal is considered as the ideal lean portal solution for developing customized, highly accessible self-service applications that deliver powerful performance and value. The company also announced the global availability of its JBoss platform, it offers an integrated and standards-based open source platform for hosting, portal-based applications and rich web presences. The platform maintains its focus on enterprise needs with improved server performance, high availability, easy installation, and configuration. Infosys Limited, a prominent player in global enterprise portal market, has designed an enterprise information portal that provides services such as strategy development, governance, architecture development, strategic audit, taxonomy consulting, migration strategy & planning, user experience design, product evaluation, configuration, and customization.

The enterprise portal market is getting popular day by day owing to factors such as cost-effectiveness, user-friendly environment, and implementation. It is observed that enterprises are showing interest in adopting portal and are investing more in their portal design. The rising competition among enterprises to retain customers is further fueling the market growth.

Global Enterprise Portal Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 23% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global enterprise portal market: Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.), Liferay, Inc (U.S.), Sitecore (Denmark), Iflexion (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Infosys Limited (India), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Accenture Plc (Ireland), International Business Machines Corp (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.) and others.

Segments

Type, service and vertical segment the global enterprise portal market. The type segment consists of information portal, collaborative portal, and application portal. The application portal is further classified into employee portal, customer portal, supplier portal and other portals. The service segment consists of Enterprise Content Management Service (ECM), Enterprise Collaboration Service (ECS) and Enterprise Search Service (ESS). The vertical segment consists of BFSI, government, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global enterprise portal market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global enterprise portal market. Owing to fast implementation of advanced technology, well-established trade center and the rising competition among market players. The market for enterprise portals in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of manufacturing & automotive industry in the region is boosting the enterprise portal market. The presence of major technology giants in the region is the major reason boosting enterprise portal market growth.

