El Paso Mexican Restaurant Caters to Americans’ Love Affair with Authentic Mexican Food

[SPRINGFIELD, 3/28/2018] – Different types of Mexican cuisine have cropped up in the U.S., making it a nationwide staple. El Paso Mexican Restaurant keeps the legacy of authentic Mexican food alive by serving homemade dishes made from the freshest ingredients.

The Evolution of Mexican Cuisine

Mexican food holds a special place in Americans’ hearts and stomachs. It’s apparent in various Mexican-inspired food and beverage concepts found around the U.S.—the popularity of Taco Bell, the use of frozen margarita machines in Mexican restaurants, and the investment of the tequila industry in Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Ultimately, the nationwide love affair with Mexican fare led to the birth of various iterations of Mexican cuisine, including:

• Cal-Mex – This type of Mexican food is “healthier” since it has a greater emphasis on fish, veggies, garlic, guacamole, sour cream, and avocado ingredients. Cal-mex cuisine leans toward crispy rather than soft taco shells.

• Lonchero – Taking off from traditional Mexican cooking methods, Lonchero-inspired cuisine takes its inspiration from food truck preparation methods: meat on store-bought tortillas and topped with salsa and spices.

• Alta California – A fusion of Mexican fine dining and Mexican-American fare, this type of food gives a sophisticated twist to traditional Mexican food —tortilla chips topped with wild boar, for instance.

• Tex-Mex – Tex-Mex enthusiasts love their food with beans, peppers and spices, cheese, and quality meat.

Despite the cuisine’s various subgroups, the taste of authentic Mexican flavors can’t be surpassed.

A Taste of Authentic Mexican Cuisine

El Paso Mexican Restaurant brings back authentic Mexican cuisine to Washington Metropolitan area. It serves the freshest homemade entrees daily and gives customers the option to choose their food’s level of spiciness.

Its menu features various Mexican delicacies including enchiladas, street-style Mexican tacos, Texas-size quesadillas, Huevos Con Chorizo Y Papas, and more. The unique dishes combine various elements of the different types of Mexican cuisine.

About El Paso Mexican Restaurant

El Paso Mexican Restaurant offers authentic Mexican dishes. It serves fresh, homemade food and has a full-service bar with beverage services. The restaurant has four branches located in Washington, Alexandria, Springfield, and Woodbridge.

To order online, visit http://www.elpasomexicanrestaurants.com/.