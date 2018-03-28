Dairy Packaging Market Regional Analysis, Market Share and Forecast to 2022

Global Dairy Packaging Market Information by material (glass, paper & paperboard, plastic, and others), by type (bottles, cans, pouches, boxes and others) by end-use (milk, cheese, butter, frozen products and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis of Dairy Packaging Market

Dairy products are high yielding energy products made from raw milk .These dairy products are also known as milk products and include products such as cheese, butter, curd, ghee, and yogurt and others. Dairy products accommodate high nutritional value and have very limited shelf life. However, these get contaminated easily and become unfit for human consumption. Hence it needs appropriate packaging with high quality packaging material to prevent it from contamination, so that they reach the customers at desired condition. The growth in population with increasing disposable income augments the demand for dairy product which further drives the market of dairy packaging. Increased awareness among consumers about the high-nutritional value of dairy products fuels market growth in all regions.

North America holds the largest share in dairy packaging market. Growing demand for dairy products in North America, Europe, and Asia-pacific is expected to drive the market growth. On the basis of material, plastic holds the largest share followed by paper & glass. The global dairy packaging market is expected to grow at CAGR of approximately 5 % by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Dairy Packaging Market

North America is the largest & fastest growing market for dairy packaging, followed by Europe & Asia pacific. The largest share of North America is attributed to the increased popularity of smaller container & ready to eat dairy food items. The market for cultured dairy products such as yogurt based drinks and ice-cream is driving the market across globe. Market maturity in Western Europe, North America for core categories such as milk, yoghurt and cheese increasingly calls for brand differentiation through packaging in these regions. China & India have become one of the major consumers for dairy products. This is backed by rising incomes and expansion of modern retail outlets which have led to a switch from unpackaged milk and yoghurt to packaged versions.

Key Players

The key players of global dairy packaging market report include- Ahlstrom, Airlite plastics, Allied Glass Containers, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Blue Ridge Paper Products. Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation (U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A, Tetra Laval International S.A, Alcoa Inc, Reynolds Group Holding Limited, and Crown Holdings Inc.

