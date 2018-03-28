CRMIT Solutions Joins Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer Program to Drive Customer Success

CRMIT Solutions, a Customer Experience (CX) consulting & solutions provider and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has joined the Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer (CEI) program and has achieved CEI status in Sales Force Automation in North America. Oracle launched the CEI partner program at OpenWorld 2017 to accelerate customers’ digital transformation in the cloud. The program recognizes and rewards partners that continually demonstrate expertise, a successful track record, and superior customer satisfaction in delivering high-quality Oracle Software as a Service (SaaS) Cloud implementations to customers.

The Cloud Excellence Implementer certification adds to the growing list of CRMIT’s Customer Experience(CX) achievements. CRMIT Solution demonstrated a number of successful Oracle CX deployments in North America for the current and last quarters. Earlier this quarter CRMIT solutions got this recognition in Australia and New Zealand and left a footprint in customer experience(CX) space. CRMIT Solutions’ extensive domain experience, technological excellence and stress on timely responses are the key differentiators.

“We are humbled and honoured by being recognized again as a successful Cloud implementation partner and differentiate ourselves by demonstrating a commitment to excellence” said Vinod Reddy, Founder and CEO, CRMIT Solutions – “Now we are motivated to maintain the status by continually meeting criteria by developing and delivering best-in-class implementation and support services”- He added.

The CEI program was developed to provide customers with a clear, objective and informative view of partner qualifications for implementing Oracle SaaS solutions. Through the OPN Solutions Catalog, customers are now able to identify and engage with partner firms that best align with their specific project needs. Access to this information helps customers minimise implementation risk, quickly adopt new cloud functionality, and realize the maximum potential of the Oracle Cloud.

“Oracle is committed to helping our partners drive customer success across the Oracle Cloud portfolio,” said Camillo Speroni, Vice President of Worldwide Strategic Alliances, Oracle. “We remain committed to providing partners with the training and resources needed to drive customer advocacy, and make the journey to cloud as smooth and successful as possible for customers

For more information about the CEI program, visit www.oracle.com/partners/goto/cei

About CRMIT Solutions:

CRMIT Solutions delivers SaaS-based customer experience (CX) consulting and solutions. With customer relationship management (CRM) consultants and successful CRM deployments across 30+ countries, CRMIT Solutions offers a range of CRM++ applications for accelerated deployments (5000+ user base), including various rapid implementation and migration utilities for the Customer Experience Portfolio – Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Social Relationship Management platform. CRMIT Solutions also having proven expertise and capabilities of implementing predictive marketing, AI, and machine learning platform. CRMIT Solutions is a cloud-based CRM deployment partner with several leading Fortune 500 companies spread across various domains, including banking, financial services, insurance, education, retail, manufacturing, life sciences, energy, telecom, public sector, and travel and transportation. CRMIT Solutions has also successfully accomplished 24,000+ hours of CRM training engagements globally. To know more visit -http://www.crmit.com/

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.