Breast Pumps Market: Awareness Initiatives by Government and Private Sector Aid Expansion

The report on the breast pumps market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Government initiatives in creating awareness on benefits of breastfeeding, rising working women population worldwide, rising demand for breastfeeding products, and advancement of breast pumps technologies by major key players are the major drivers of the global breast pumps market.

Report Overview @ http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/11/21/1197910/0/en/Breast-Pumps-Market-to-Reach-US-4-164-6-Million-by-the-End-of-2025-Transparency-Market-Research.html

The breast pumps market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global breast pumps market with respect to the segments based on product, applications and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises porter’s five forces analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global breast pumps market.

Based on product, the breast pumps market is segmented as single electric breast pumps, double electric breast pumps, and manual breast pumps. The product market segments have been analyzed based on available products in markets, technological advancement in products development, demand for single electric, double electric and manual breast pumps products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for different types of breast pumps among consumers. The market size and forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) & volume (Units) for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=687

Based on applications, breast pumps market is segmented into hospital grade and personal use. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on availability of hospital grade and personal use breast pumps in the market, pricing of hospital grade and personal use breast pumps, and demand for hospital grade and personal use breast pumps product among consumers and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) & volume (Units) for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global breast pumps market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Units) for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global breast pumps market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Medela LLC., Pigeon Group (Pigeon Corporation), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ameda, Inc., Ardo Medical Ag, Evenflo Feeding, Inc., Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Jahwa Co. Ltd), Spectra Baby USA, Albert Manufacturing USA (Albert Group), Hygeia Health and others.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=687

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com