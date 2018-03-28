Benefits of Outsourcing Your Healthcare Practice Medical Billing

If you have not yet outsourced your medical billing, you may often wonder whether your healthcare practice outsource medical billing and management. To answer that question, here are the biggest advantages of getting an outsourced billing solution for your healthcare practice.

Reduced employee costs

When you are outsourcing your medical billing, you save on several costs, for example, billing employees’ acquisition, training, retention, healthcare, PTO, and other costs. The staff required to effectively manage billing and health insurance is large. You require sufficient number of people for coding, billing, follow-ups and denial management.

Another aspect of outsourcing your billing is the cost sharing, which means the cost of billing is based on your revenue. As a result, in a low revenue month, your billing costs will also be low, which is not the case if you have in-house billing staff.

Employee turnover

In-house billing involves management of billing staff. Your practice becomes vulnerable if an employee from the billing team falls sick or moves on. Outsourcing your medical billing saves you from worrying about staff turnover and management.

Expertise

Medical billing service providers are involved in medical coding and billing day in and day out. They understand the complexities of billing and insurance. They have sufficient data to analyze trends and identify changes quickly. Knowledge of an insurance carriers’ trends, an understanding of the policies, paid amounts, etc. can have a great impact on your practice’s collections.

Patient Focus

When you undertake your medical billing in-house, doctors, therapists, and other staff members all become involved in the insurance process. This does not allow them to focus on their core functions. If your people cannot focus on their primary responsibilities, shifting the burden on an outsourced billing service increases performance and productivity.

Increased Performance

Outsourcing your medical billing means you have an entire company dedicated to your billing process and just a few in-house employees. In addition, the medical billing service employees are experts in medical billing and ensure that all aspects of the insurance billing processes are managed efficiently and diligently.

Lesser burden causes an increase in the performance of your in-house employees. They can focus on patient care and more thorough verification of benefits and other details. Shorter response times lead to better patient outcomes.

Better patient care and faster claims processing result in more revenue and improved financial health of your healthcare practice.

