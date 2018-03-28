Badshah’s Fitness game on

Rapstar Badshah who has been going crazy with his work outs today posted him playing Basketball and we are a fan already! His Instagram had him play the sport where we saw him honing his skills and we asked the man in question, what is this sudden craze for Basketball and he says, “It is my favorite sport. After working out I like to unwind with a game that totally tires me out aur phir main so jaata hoon.”

We also notice that his work out sessions always have old Hindi songs that definitely take us down memory lanes and we always look forward to such posts!