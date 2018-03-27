Vitamin Supplements Market Size, Growth, Top Key Players, Future Demand and Global Industry Report by Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Vitamin Supplements market is expected to grow with the CAGR of more than 6% from 2015 to 2024. Asia-Pacific is accounting for more than 30 % market share and thus is the largest market of vitamin supplements. Europe and North America is also accounting market share of more than 25%. The major growth driver of vitamin supplement market is increasing customer awareness about health and wellbeing, rise in disposable income, and because of improper diet the dependency over vitamin supplements is increasing.

The Healthcare industry of Vitamin Supplements market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the period 2015 to 2024.

Use of nutrients, including vitamins as a source of medicine has evolved through decades and continues to serve as the basis for many pharmaceuticals usage today. Vitamin products such as multivitamins, vitamin B, pet vitamins are use to prepare several vitamins supplements specific to the requirements of the customers.

Personal Care also showing good opportunities in vitamin supplements market in future.

Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest consumer of Vitamin Supplements Market

Vitamins supplements are available in the form of pills, capsules, granules and tablet. Increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to bring new innovative vitamin supplements products in coming future

Asia-Pacific to dominate the Vitamin Supplement Market Information in 2015

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies, of major market players. It includes the product portfolios, developments of leading major players such as Glanbia plc (Ireland), NBTY Inc (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), etc and others

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global vitamin supplements market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Regional Analysis:

The global Vitamin Supplements market is vivacious owing to it wide scope of applications across industries.

North America & Europe:

The North America and European Vitamin Supplements market accounted for the market share of more than 25% in 2014. Since the last decade these markets have been the second strongest markets for vitamin supplements. The U.S. is the largest country in North America and one of the leading manufacturers and consumer of Vitamin Supplements globally. On the other hand Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, and U.K. Germany and France have shown a promising demand for Vitamin supplements, which is further expected to continue in during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Countries:

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for vitamin supplements, accounting for 31.4% global market share. Consumer awareness about the benefits of vitamin supplements and product availability are the major drivers in the region. Increasing aging population is expected to increase the demand for vitamin supplements in the Asian region. Major companies operating in the market are BASF, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and DuPont. Among other asia pacific countries India is leading this vitamin supplement market globally.