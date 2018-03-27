Surgeon Dr. Dror Paley is the Reputation & Experience at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute

West Palm Beach, Florida (webnewswire) March 27, 2018 – Dr. Dror Paley, board-certified, fellowship-trained and known worldwide for his expertise in limb lengthening, deformity correction and prolific career with over 20,000 procedures on patients from around the globe, is the name behind the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute (also known informally as the Paley Institute Florida).

Dr. Paley’s reputation for changing lives with successful pediatric and adult care, frequently where prior orthopedic surgeons have failed, is the substance behind the Paley Institute Florida in West Palm Beach.

Dr. Paley, who founded the Paley Institute Florida in 2009, trained under Professor Gavriil Ilizarov of Russia, creator of the Ilizarov Method of limb lengthening, and Italy’s Professor Giovanni De Bastiani, creator of the Orthofix Method. Prior to the Paley Institute Florida, Dr. Paley was director of the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics and director of the International Center for Limb Lengthening at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. Dr. Paley was also Chief of Pediatric Orthopedics at the University of Maryland.

Since founding the Paley Institute Florida, Dr. Paley has put together a team of orthopedic physicians, each renowned in their own specialties, and offers a wide range of adult and pediatric treatments, surgeries and rehabilitation from the Paley Institute Florida facility at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Dr. Paley’s team at the Paley Institute Florida includes: Dr. David Feldman, specializing in pediatric orthopedic surgery; Dr. Craig Robbins, pediatric orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Bradley Lamm, who leads the Paley Institute Florida Foot & Ankle Deformity Correction Center; Dr. Jason Weisstein, Director of the Paley Institute Center for Joint Preservation and Replacement and Center for Musculoskeletal Oncology; and Dr. Christina Schilero, foot and ankle reconstruction surgeon for Dr. Paley.

Dr. Paley’s team at the Paley Institute Florida is now accepting pediatric and adult patients for a wide variety of orthopedic conditions.

For more about Dr. Paley, his team and the Paley Institute Florida, see http://paleyinstitute.org

Valerie Staggs

Owner/Pres. Ryan William’s Agency

561-588-6336

valerie@rwads.com

###