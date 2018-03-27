SURAT,INDIA: 27th March 2018: Greencom EbizzInfotech, an unmistakable Company in the field of Information Technology has beginning late included new App to their staggering layout of Android Application named ShotOn for HTC: Auto Add Shot on Stamp on Photo which is particularly made for HTC clients who wish to have ShotOn Watermark Stamps to their photographs.

ShotOn for HTC is made by studying every last one of the necessities and requesting of a HTC client. As essentials be, it utilizes inbuilt camera to consolidate shot tag to incited photographs to lessen the issue of utilizing application camera and keep up the got picture quality.

Some Great Features of the Application:

✔ Snap pictures using built-in phone camera

✔ No loss of picture quality

✔ Large set of other brand logos

✔ Simple drag ‘n drop

✔ Editable Shot on Text

✔ Editable Shot by Text

✔ Position adjustment for Shot on Signature

✔ Range of size options

✔ Font format selection for Shot on text

✔ Elegant and easy user interface

✔ Live Preview before clicking shot

This features makes this a perfect application for HTC customers who wish to include ShotOn watermark indicates their photographs.

“We have addressed our HTC device users with the launch of this app as we did in past for other phone brand ShotOn application”- Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

When questioned about future plans, he replied” We will soon add more ShotOn applications into our lineup to cover every major mobile brands”