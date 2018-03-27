Rising Trends and Demand for Cups and Lids Market in the Market: Research Insights by MRFR

Global Cups and Lids Market Information by Product Type (Cups, Lids and others), by Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal and others) by Application (Food & Beverage, Foodservice, Retail and others) and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

The market for cups and lids has been growing due to a rapid growth in the food & beverage packaging industry and foodservice industry. There has been a change in the preferences of the common people from regular to western food & beverage joints focusing on specialty beverages. This is backed by the increased investment in new technologies in global cups & lids market and increased awareness for health and fitness which has led to the growth of the global cups and lids market.

Segments

Global cups and lids market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application and Region. On the basis of product type it is segmented as cups, lids and others. On the basis of Material type it is segmented as paper & paperboard, plastic, metal and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as food & beverage, foodservice, retail and others. Additionally on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Global cups and Lids Market

APAC dominates the global cups and lids market with its fast growing market worldwide. The reason is attributed to the expanding food & beverage industries in the region and the shift of consumer preferences to healthier and western food products. North America, followed by APAC, is expected to grow rapidly through 2023. Europe and Rest of the World are also expected to grow at moderate CAGR from 2016 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players of global cups and lids market report include- Georgia-Pacific, Clondalkin Group Holdings, Greiner Holding AG, Huhtamäki Oyj, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, PrintPack Inc., Solo Cup Operating Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., WinCup, International Paper Company, Airlite Plastics Company, Berry Plastics Group Incorporated, Chengdu Anbao Paper Group Company Limited, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and Dart Container Corporation.

The report for Global Cups and Lids market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.