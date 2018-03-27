Polystyrene Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Polystyrene Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Polystyrene Market by type (expandable polystyrene foam and extruded polystyrene foam) and by applications (Building & constructions, Packaging, Consumer appliances, others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Polystyrene Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Polystyrene Market. The global polystyrene market is expected grow at a CAGR of 5% over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/732

Segment Covered

The report segments the global polystyrene market by type and by applications. The Types include expandable polystyrene foam and extruded polystyrene foam; and on the basis of applications the market is segmented as building & constructions, packaging, consumer appliances and others.

Geographic coverage and analysis

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (including Latin America and MENA). Among the geographies Asia Pacific is the largest market and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/732

Companies profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers/suppliers of Polystyrene. The report profiles leading players in this market including The Dow Chemicals Company, Total Petrochemicals, BASF Corporation, Totalfina Elf, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation, Videolar S/A., ACH Foam Technologies Llc , Chevron Phillips Company., Ineos Styrenics, and Alpek SAB DE CV .

Browse Research Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_polystyrene_market

Report highlights

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of polystyrene globally as well as regionally. Furthermore, the report gives insights into the impact of reach on polystyrene market over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of polystyrene. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the polystyrene that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of polystyrene to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2.Executive summary

3.Global Polystyrene market overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth matrix analysis

3.5. Competitive landscape in the Polystyrene market, 2017 – 2023

4.Regulatory Aspects in the Global Polystyrene Market

4.1. Impact of REACH on global polystyrene market

4.2. Regulatory aspects by region

5.Global Polystyrene market analysis, by Type (USD million, KT) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Expandable polystyrene foam

5.2. Extruded polystyrene foam

6.Global Polystyrene market by Applications (USD million, KT), 2017 – 2023

6.1. Building & constructions

6.2. Packaging

6.3. Consumer appliances

6.4. Others

7.Global Polystyrene market analysis, regional analysis (USD million, KT) 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Polystyrene market by Type (USD million, KT)

7.1.2. North America Polystyrene market by Applications (USD million, KT)

7.1.3. North America Polystyrene market by Country (USD million, KT)

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Polystyrene market by Type (USD million, KT)

7.2.2. Europe Polystyrene market by Applications (USD million, KT)

7.2.3. Europe Polystyrene market by Country (USD million, KT)

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Polystyrene market by Type (USD million, KT)

7.3.2. Asia Pacific Polystyrene market by Applications (USD million, KT)

7.3.3. Asia Pacific Polystyrene market by Country (USD million, KT

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Latin America Polystyrene market by Type (USD million, KT)

7.4.2. Latin America Polystyrene market by Applications (USD million, KT)

7.4.3. Latin America Polystyrene market by Country (USD million, KT)

7.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

7.5.1. RoW Polystyrene market by Type (USD million, KT)

7.5.2. RoW Polystyrene market by Applications (USD million, KT)

7.5.3. RoW Polystyrene market by Sub-region (USD million, KT)

8.Company profiles

8.1. The Dow Chemicals Company.

8.2. Total Petrochemicals

8.3. BASF Corporation

8.4. Totalfina Elf

8.5. Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

8.6. Videolar S/A.

8.7. ACH Foam Technologies Llc

8.8. Chevron Phillips Company.

8.9. Ineos Styrenics

8.10. Alpek SAB DE CV

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Website: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com