Polyethylene Wax Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Polyethylene Wax Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Polyethylene Wax Market by application (adhesives, masterbatches, plastics, rubber, printing inks, elastomers, paints, coatings, textiles), by product (acid-modified, high, low density polymerized, oxidized PE wax), by technology (polymerization, modification, thermal cracking) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Polyethylene Wax Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Polyethylene Wax Market. According to the report the Global Polyethylene Wax Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global polyethylene wax market covers segments such as application, product, and technology. The application segments include adhesives, masterbatches, plastics, rubber, printing inks, elastomers, paints & coatings, textiles, and other. On the basis of product the global polyethylene wax market is categorized into acid-modified PE wax, low-density cracked PE wax, high density polymerized PE wax, low density polymerized PE wax, and oxidized PE wax. Furthermore, on the basis of technology the polyethylene wax market is segmented as polymerization, modification, and thermal cracking.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global polyethylene wax market such as, Innospec Inc., Sanyo Chemical Industries, Trecora Chemical, SCG Chemicals, Marcus Oil & Chemicals Private Ltd, Synergy Additives, Euroceras, Lion Chemtech, Coschem, and Merco Wax Company.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global polyethylene wax market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of polyethylene wax market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the polyethylene wax market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the polyethylene wax market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Polyethylene Wax Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Polyethylene Wax Market

4.Global Polyethylene Wax Market by Application 2018 – 2024

4.1 Adhesives

4.2 Masterbatches

4.3 Plastics

4.4 Rubber

4.5 Printing Inks

4.6 Elastomers

4.7 Paints & Coatings

4.8 Textiles

4.9 Other

5.Global Polyethylene Wax Market by Product 2018 – 2024

5.1 Acid-Modified PE Wax

5.2 Low-Density Cracked PE Wax

5.3 High Density Polymerized PE Wax

5.4 Low Density Polymerized PE Wax

5.5 Oxidized PE Wax

6.Global Polyethylene Wax Market by Technology 2018 – 2024

6.1 Polymerization

6.2 Modification

6.3 Thermal Cracking

7.Global Polyethylene Wax Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Polyethylene Wax Market by Application

7.1.2 North America Polyethylene Wax Market by Product

7.1.3 North America Polyethylene Wax Market by Technology

7.1.4 North America Polyethylene Wax Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Polyethylene Wax Market by Application

7.2.2 Europe Polyethylene Wax Market by Product

7.2.3 Europe Polyethylene Wax Market by Technology

7.2.4 Europe Polyethylene Wax Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Wax Market by Application

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Wax Market by Product

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Wax Market by Technology

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Wax Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 Row Polyethylene Wax Market by Application

7.4.2 Row Polyethylene Wax Market by Product

7.4.3 Row Polyethylene Wax Market by Technology

7.4.4 Row Polyethylene Wax Market by Sub-region

8.Companies Covered

8.1 Innospec Inc.

8.2 Sanyo Chemical Industries

8.3 Trecora Chemical

8.4 SCG Chemicals

8.5 Marcus Oil & Chemicals Private Ltd

8.6 Synergy Additives

8.7 Euroceras

8.8 Lion Chemtech

8.9 Coschem

8.10 Merco Wax Company

